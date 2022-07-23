Activist In Action

Activist/consultant Gerry W. Monroe, who touts himself as the Five-Star General, lost the disciplinary appeals for three students accused of assaulting a coach at halftime of a football game last Oct. 8. He is pictured here at a hearing last March.

Wharton ISD and the state have rejected appeals from three students disciplined last school term for allegedly assaulting a coach during halftime of a home football game.

Activist/consultant Gerry W. Monroe, who touts himself as the Five-Star General, lost the disciplinary appeals for the Oct. 8 assault at the district and Texas Education Agency levels.

