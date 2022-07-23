Wharton ISD and the state have rejected appeals from three students disciplined last school term for allegedly assaulting a coach during halftime of a home football game.
Activist/consultant Gerry W. Monroe, who touts himself as the Five-Star General, lost the disciplinary appeals for the Oct. 8 assault at the district and Texas Education Agency levels.
“This week, I received a letter from the commissioner of education, Mike Morath, and he did notify Wharton ISD that the complaint filed by Mr. Gerry Monroe on behalf of the parents of those students has been dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, alternatively for failure to provide evidence, instead of claim, upon which relief can be directed, and so that case is officially closed,” Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin said during Thursday’s board meeting.
“And so we won’t be having to go back and revisit that … I know, everybody was kind of waiting on some closure on that. So we can turn the page, we can move forward,” he added.
The Wharton County Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Jalik Versean Knight of 501 E. Caney, 17-year-old Allyn Mikal Perez of 607 E. Columbus and 17-year-old Omarian Dpree Marks of 527 E. Caney, all in Wharton, with single-count indictments for assault of a public servant during December deliberations.
Marks stands accused of dragging assistant coach Jayden Jennings to the ground striking him in the torso with a closed fist.
Authorities allege Perez also used his fist to hit Jennings in the torso. Knight, officials say, hit the coach in the face.
WISD never released whether the coach required any medical treatment.
No official statements have been made on why the attack took place or if the players returned to the field for the second half.
Perez’ mother later claimed the incident involved a cellphone. A player wanted to use one, she told the Wharton Journal-Spectator, and the coach’s telling the child ‘no’ prompted the violence which started with a verbal argument and led ultimately to a scuffle.
Wharton ISD trustees were introduced to 10 new administrators during the same session. These included new assistant principals at all campuses and an elementary school director.
In addition, two current administrators were promoted.
“Dr. Denise Ware, who is currently serving as our assistant superintendent of human resources and operations, has been promoted to the position of deputy superintendent,” O’Guin said. “And so she will be the second in charge of the district. In my absence, she will be the go to person … And then also Miss Venitra Senegal, who was currently working in the district as executive director of curriculum and instruction… she has been promoted to the position of assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.”
