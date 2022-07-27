El Campo and Wharton County residents haven’t been immune from the national increase in COVID-19 cases as the latest variant makes its way through the public.
The BA.5 variant, like many of the recent ones, has been on the milder side, producing fevers, coughs and other well known COVID symptoms, but not overwhelming hospital ICUs in the area.
El Campo Memorial Hospital is seeing two to four admissions daily related to COVID-19, according to hospital spokesperson Donna Mikeska.
“We have been seeing an increase in the community,” she said, adding, “All clinics have seen a rise in COVID testing and positive results.”
Locally, there isn’t a specific trend among cases. Two year olds are being sickened by this variant as easily as the elderly or those in their 20s or 30s.
The rising case counts come just weeks before El Campo schools are set to return to session on Aug. 10. So far, however, Mikeska said there’s no indication the wave will cause issues with the school term.
Mid Coast Health System has clinics throughout Wharton County including El Campo, Louise, Wharton and Boling as well as over in Blessing, Bay City and Ganado.
COVID screening takes place daily, is processed on site and medications provided if necessary.
“Each patient continues to be screened for temperature and symptoms, if the patient has any of the symptoms or a temperature, they wait in their car for the provider to see them,” Mikeska said, adding this helps curb accidental spread.
More than 10,000 new cases were confirmed statewide on Sunday, up from an average of less than 5,000 in late March.
In Wharton County, 29 positive COVID cases were reported Monday, with case counts rising since March following the national trend.
On average, 25 confirmed cases have been reported in the county per day over the last seven days.
The last COVID-related death in Wharton County was reported July 5.
However, the Center For Disease Control has issued repeated warnings that COVID cases are going unreported as sickened individuals home test and treat mild to mid-range symptoms.
The actual number of cases may never be known, but are believed to be significantly higher.
Aside from vaccinations which are sill recommended, additional treatments are now available for those testing positive.
“Other options are Paxlovid an antiviral therapy that is available with physician orders ... After a positive test, a patient has to take Paxlovid within five days of developing symptoms. High risk patients should also consult with their physicians about Evusheld Antibody treatment for COVID-19 (specifically for high-risk groups). Also, if a person has severe symptoms to contact their physician immediately there are treatments and medications that can lessen the severity of COVID,” Mikeska said.
Handwashing and social distancing remain recommended for safety’s sake along with masks when in crowded areas.
