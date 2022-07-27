Just A Shot

Vaccinating and boosting are still recommended as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in El Campo and county wide. Hand sanitizing and social distancing are also recommended if you’re going to be in close quarters, masks as well.

 Emily LINCKE

El Campo and Wharton County residents haven’t been immune from the national increase in COVID-19 cases as the latest variant makes its way through the public.

The BA.5 variant, like many of the recent ones, has been on the milder side, producing fevers, coughs and other well known COVID symptoms, but not overwhelming hospital ICUs in the area.

