Neither chill, wind nor sporadic rain could keep area children and their families from surrounding Legacy Pond Saturday armed with fishing poles and hopes for the annual city Kidfish.

More than 1,000 pounds of catfish were delivered by Coastal Catfish the week before the Kidfish event, making it easy to snare a catch even with the less than ideal temperatures.

