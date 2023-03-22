Neither chill, wind nor sporadic rain could keep area children and their families from surrounding Legacy Pond Saturday armed with fishing poles and hopes for the annual city Kidfish.
More than 1,000 pounds of catfish were delivered by Coastal Catfish the week before the Kidfish event, making it easy to snare a catch even with the less than ideal temperatures.
“It was chilly, but I had a blast watching the kids,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Monday. “Most kids were excited to participate, (but) some were not at first.”
Enthusiastic volunteers and family quickly helped overcome most concerns, however.
A total of 124 children between the ages of 2 and 15 registered Saturday, all bringing along at least one family member.
Most children were bundled up in hats and jackets, but at least one brought along a clear rain shelter.
“It was chilly and rainy, but still fun was had by all – some were catching, others were just fishing, (that’s why they call it fishing, not catching),” Thompson said.
The largest fish caught was a 28.66-pound whooper of a catfish hooked by 12-year-old Ella Ripple of Houston. Five-year-old Karter Hall of El Campo reeled in the second biggest fish, one which weighed a mighty 26.81 pounds.
The third place finisher was nine-year-old Josiah Anderson of Wharton who caught a 25.11-pound fish and fourth was Ja’Redzia Waddy of El Campo with a 24.83-pound fish.
The youngest Kidfish participant was Kamila Fonseca of El Campo who is two years, two months old.
“Kidfish coordinators (Cindy Priesmeyer, Edward Montalvo and Lucas Blanchard) did an excellent job of getting donations for door prizes for participants,” Thompson said.
All participants received a t-shirt from the City of El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.