With the big game coming up and prices rising, an unlikely hero flaps to the rescue, the humble chicken wing.
The National Chicken Council’s annual chicken wing report says that Americans are likely to eat a record 1.45 billion chicken wings over this game day weekend both in celebration and cost.
“While Americans are seeing inflation impact almost every part of their lives, both wholesale and retail wing prices are down double digits from a year ago,” National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super said.
This much chicken is the equivalent of 4.5 wings for every man, woman and child in America.
It represents an increase of 2 percent over last year, or about 84 million more deep fried snacks.
The cost represents a five-year low in wing prices, with a pound of wings trading as low as $1.02 in the USDA’s broiler market news report for the week of Feb. 3, with consumers taking advantage of the poultry pricing.
“Wings are in close balance with jumbo and medium sizes moving well,” as reported by the USDA’s daily national broiler Market-at-a-Glance.
Texas, unfortunately, lags in chicken wing consumption ranking 32 in fox4kc.com’s ranking of states that ordered the most chicken wings for game day weekend. Only 3.5 percent of Texas shoppers ordering wings through online grocery shopping, well behind the 6 percent of shoppers in Maryland buying poultry pieces.
Dozens of El Campoans gather round the party table and throw parties where wings are the center of festivities.
“We don’t sell chicken wings, but as a chicken wing lover, yes we cook them a lot of the time around Super Bowl games,” Sunnyside Saloon owner Allison Bundick said.
For Super Bowl partiers looking for an easier solution, most local pizza restaurants sell wings for the celebration.
“We don’t have a-lot of people dine-in, but from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., carry out and delivery don’t stop. We start preparing our wings the Monday before the Super Bowl,” El Campo Pizza Hut General Manager Jackie Brown said.
The big game is likely to be a big draw for sports fans and revilers of all ages.
“It’ll be an exciting Super Bowl between two former Texas high school quarterbacks. It will be a close and high scoring game showcasing the talents of Texas high school football,” Leader-News sports reporter Joshua Reese said.
Texas’ favorite wing order it actually shares with most of the West Coast, California, Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. Maybe there is some room for agreement.
The preferred order is drums, over flats, along with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing as reported by Cree Lighting.
What sauce is also a central debate for wing lovers, with buffalo sauce being the standout favorite, 29 percent of Americans prefer it.
The New York staple sauce likely reaches back in history to the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y., in the late 1960s.
However honey barbecue and garlic Parmesan make good showings as second and third places at 17 and 13 percent vote, respectively.
If you’re in the bone-in wing camp, you’re likely among friends as Americans favor bone-in to boneless wings almost two-to-one, the same Cree Lighting survey reports.
