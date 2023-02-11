Big game draws partiers to deep-fried delight

With the big game coming up and prices rising, an unlikely hero flaps to the rescue, the humble chicken wing.

The National Chicken Council’s annual chicken wing report says that Americans are likely to eat a record 1.45 billion chicken wings over this game day weekend both in celebration and cost.

