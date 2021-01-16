Louise ISD Superintendent’s key focus in the coming months will be to continue prioritizing student safety and academic growth while bolstering communication after completing his annual evaluation with the school board Monday night.
Trustees assessed Oliver’s job performance throughout the 2020-2021 school year based on goals that were defined for him in November.
“Dr. Oliver is doing a great job, as far as we are concerned, with everything going on as far as COVID-19 testing and safety for our students and faculty,” LISD Board President Mark Bain told the Leader-News Tuesday.
The evaluation went well, Oliver told the newspaper.
“I’m really pleased to know that they’re pleased,” Oliver said. “That’s a good feeling. It means a lot to know I’m appreciated and wanted, but still knowing I’ve got things to work on. Continuous improvement is the idea.”
This was the first time Oliver has been evaluated with new trustees Stephen Lutringer, Ricky Wendel and Chad Hajovsky, who were elected in November, on the board.
Updates to Oliver’s contract concerning salary and length of contract were pending as of Tuesday morning.
“At the moment, there was no decision on a new salary,” Bain said. “We have several options (we’re) looking at before we decide.”
Oliver’s current contract is set for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2023 with an annual salary of $111,124.64. Benefits include a $300 monthly travel allowance.
As a superintendent, Oliver is assigned goals pertaining to improving the district, and his progress on these goals is evaluated by trustees annually. Student academic performance, fiscal management, district operations and board and community relations are a few of the target areas the superintendent is tasked with overseeing.
In November, LISD trustees approved Oliver’s goals for the 2020-2021 school year.
Oliver’s goals included prioritizing student safety, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and also through the district’s Guardian program, which aims to protect students in an active shooter situation. Other goals included improving student achievement, facilities, extracurricular programs and more.
One key area the board asked Oliver to focus on in the future was communication, he said.
“Getting information to the board that’s important,” Oliver said. “Having more involvement with students and sharing their experiences. Giving the board the faces of the children and the teachers that they’re working for. That’s the overarching need. I would say that need is universal.”
Oliver has begun working on addressing the board’s critiques and implementing any necessary changes.
“I’ve got a few little notes here on things I need to shore up,” Oliver said.
