After offering only online courses in the summer of 2020, El Campo ISD’s traditional in-person summer school will be returning in June for students needing to make up course credit, practice social skills, increase their test scores and more.
“Summer School 2021 will be similar to years past, with a wide range of face-to-face opportunities for students to learn,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
“The district is looking at this year’s in-person summer school as an opportunity to close many learning gaps caused by the pandemic,” she added.
Summer school will kick off with the high school credit recovery/acceleration program on June 1. This program allows freshmen through seniors to earn class credit that wasn’t met during the school year or to take Spanish II ahead of schedule. High school end-of-course exam preparation starts June 14, and is offered to high school students who need to retake tests during the summer due to low performance.
Several of the programs begin in early June, including the family literacy program, for students in Pre-K through 12th grade and their parents, is set to begin June 3.
The retention reduction program, for second through eighth grade, starts June 7 and gives students with low grades or attendance a chance to make up required credit. Also beginning June 7 is the elementary reading program, which is available for Kindergarten through third grade students reading below the expected reading level.
Special education students are offered additional schooling opportunities through the social skills and the extended year services summer programs, which both begin June 14 and are available for grades 4-12 and EC5 plus 6-12, respectively.
The month-long bilingual/English as a Second Language summer program begins June 28 and aims to help Pre-K-first grade students learning English with reading, speaking and writing skills.
“We are moving to an early start summer school program for our Pre-K-first grade bilingual/ESL summer students,” Trevino said. “This means they will attend the last week of June through the last week of July to prepare them for the upcoming school year.”
The final summer program is Kindergarten jump start, which begins July 12 and will be available to incoming Kindergarteners who did not attend preschool, and helps them prepare for their first year in school.
Summer school is free to students, with the exception of the high school credit recovery program, which costs $85 for an ECISD student and $250 for a non-ECISD student.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to students in the retention reduction, elementary reading, special education, bilingual elementary and Kindergarten jump start programs. Transportation will be available for these programs.
Summer school is planned for May 19 - 28 at Louise ISD for students who need to make up credit.
