Council closes doors for rail park plan talk

El Campo City Council goes behind closed doors Monday for an update on the long-stalled rail park project at the far end of East Jackson.
Council is expected to take action of some sort once they return to open session, according to City Manager Courtney Sladek. What that action might be, however, won’t be known until minutes, or even possibly hours, of executive session discussion.
The Southwest International Gateway Business Park, a railroad-supported warehouse development, heralded as bringing hundreds of jobs to the area went from ready to start construction to completely stalled in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck U.S. shores.
With no materials or workers available, the project stopped before infrastructure was built despite announcing it had its first confirmed tenant, Vitro Chemicals, a subsidiary of Vitro, one of the world’s largest glass manufacturer,
A 125,000-square-foot distribution center for Vitro Chemicals had been planned in 2020 along with a 200,000-square-foot speculative warehouse.
Since then Kansas City Southern Railways, the company operating the rail line running through Wharton County and into Mexico, has been in the process of selling.
KCS announced Dec. 21, 2021 it completed a roughly $31 billion sale to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The companies will operate separately, however, until the U.S. Surface Transportation Board reviews the sale. Once approved there, estimated in the fourth quarter of this year, the company will become Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited or CPKC.
The merged company’s trackage will run from Canada to Mexico and from the East to West coasts of the United States.
Six years in the making, the 540-acre rail park development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 was annexed into El Campo in 2019 as part of a development agreement.
A Public Improvement District was created to allow developers to charge tenants a tax-like fee between 60 cents and $1.20 per $100 in taxable value to pay for rail lines, water service and other utilities.
The placement of that infrastructure will be paid by the developer and new business inside the park, not taxpayers.
The last public meeting involving developer Stonemont took place in February of 2021 when Stonemont CEO Zack Markwell offered assurances that the project was moving forward and did have the financing to do so.
City taxpayers paid $397,500 for infrastructure engineering, planning for it to be oversized to accommodate growth in the area.
The City Development Center of El Campo, however, offered $3 million to assist the park with infrastructure costs. The city will issue that debt and be paid back by the CDC.
Park developers are Stonemont, Ridgeline Property Group and NAI Partners. Watco Companies will operate the short line railroad connecting the buildings to the KCS main line.
City council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in City Hall, 315 E. Jackson. The session will be called to order and then go behind closed doors for discussion as allowed by state law. For any action to take place, council must first return to open session.
