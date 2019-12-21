The third highest blood donation contributor in the Southwest Texas region, the El Campo Knights of Columbus held their final blood drive of the year Wednesday in conjunction with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
The El Campo KC Council 2490 provided 343 donations from seven drives this year.
“For a small town like us, that’s pretty amazing,” Account Manager for the Blood Center’s Southwest Territory Rebecca Pfardrescher said. “I know it’s crazy to say, but they keep getting better every single year with finding new donors to replace those that aren’t able to donate anymore, and then they always have their regular donors that come in as well.”
One blood donation can save up to three lives. The blood is divided by a lab into red cells, plasma and platelets after it is donated and then given to three patients in need.
The Knights of Columbus’ blood drives are estimated to have saved 1,029 lives this year, not including Wednesday’s donations.
“It’s the most basic gift that one human can give another,” KC Warden of Council Richard Raun of El Campo said. “It’s what we’re called to do as Christians is serve each other. It’s such a pure gift in that the blood is the same whether it’s from rich or poor. It just crosses all boundaries. It is a pure, unconditional gift.”
The El Campo KCs were presented with a certificate of appreciation Wednesday. They host a blood drive in El Campo every eight weeks, allowing donors enough time in between drives to safely recuperate.
At each event, 60-70 people typically donate.
“We get people from all over and we get from a fairly wide area,” Raun said. “Say Wharton and Palacios. Even though other places have blood drives, we seem to draw from a fairly wide area.”
Blood donations usually decline around the winter holidays, when people are busy, and in the summer, according to Pfardrescher.
“Every day we need 800 people to donate blood to make sure that we have enough blood products on the shelves,” Pfardrescher said. “A lot of families have to spend their holidays in the hospitals with their loved ones, so they really count on our regular donors to still come in and donate so that their loved ones can get the needed blood products that they might need to carry them through the holidays.”
This month’s drive fell short of the eight-week recovery requirement after the November event, so donors from last month could not give blood again.
The El Campo KCs have hosted blood drives for over 10 years, and have many returning donors of all ages.
“We always try to have a meal for people that come out to give,” Raun said. “It’s a free gift. It doesn’t cost the donor anything except their time, which I’m really grateful that people will give their time, because sometimes we have a big line.”
