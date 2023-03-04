Serving more than 900 pounds of fish and Thursday, El Campo Rotarians feed hundreds at the El Campo Civic Center, during their annual fundraiser, with the goal of raising $200,000 in a single night.
Receipts were being tallied still at press time, but Rotarians said they were confident gross profits would be in at or near goal.
If meal ticket sales were any indicator, they were right with the to-go line stretching around the El Campo Civic Center and south on North Mechanic Street for more than a block by 5:30 p.m., around the same time the parking lot filled.
“We’ve had such a great response to the to-go lines that we are overwhelmed,” said Rotarian fundraiser chair Carolyn Gibson, later adding, “This makes my heart so happy that every table is full.”
About two hours later, the live auction kicked off with a German Chocolate cheesecake selling for $650.
The fried fish and crawfish etouffee plates enticed Kay Zwahr and husband Allen to come from their home in Bellville. “We were here last year and we enjoyed the food, so we came back this year,” she said while looking over the items in the silent auction.
Past Rotary District Governor Gary Gillen of Richmond was there too, still in the process of setting up a satellite office for his pest control firm. “We love El Campo. We love El Campo Rotary. I wanted to be here for its fundraiser,” he said.
The current Rotary District Governor Mindi Snyder was there as well. The former El Campo city manager, Snyder still calls the area home and now helps spread the word about El Campo as she performs Rotary duties throughout the Greater Houston area and other conferences.
Former State Rep. Phil Stephenson, now of El Campo, was there along with other state and county officials including Wharton County District Clerk Kendra Charbula and family. “We’ve supported Rotary for many years. They support a lot of organizations. The food is good, the hospitality is great,” she said.
This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of long-time Rotarian Melvin Parker Jr. The club is donating a “Rice Bible” to the local library in his honor.
This year’s collected funds will be distributed to a variety of local groups including Boy Scouts and Boys & Girls Club. Additional recipients will be determined throughout the year.
Top prize in the drawing went to Davis Ochoa with Kurt Pratka and South Texas Oil & Distributing claiming the much smaller rewards.
