El Campo’s planning and zoning commission will consider a rezoning request for a project that aims to bring more single-family residential housing to the west side of town.
On Wednesday, commissioners will hear from George Villareal, owner of El Campo 1 LLC, who is seeking approval for vacant land between South Street and the West Loop to be rezoned. The land is currently zoned as a C-2 or general commercial district, and Villareal is seeking rezoning to C-1 or light commercial district.
His proposed project would take up 3.73 acres of land, according to his rezoning request application. The project would border vacant land, existing single family homes and business properties including land owned by the El Campo Bowling Center, real estate developer TriArc 5 and Tres Hombres Investments.
City staff recommends council approve Villareal’s request, as it meets city code requirements, and it will “assist in meeting the City of El Campo’s housing needs,” according to the council’s meeting notes.
A public hearing on the request will be held before the council takes action. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, members of the public are invited to speak specifically on items on the council’s meeting agenda.
At the beginning of the meeting, a public comment section will be held where members of the public can speak about city issues not on the meeting agenda. Speaking time is limited to three minutes per person.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at City Hall, Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
