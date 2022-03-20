A local developer brought up concerns about preserving Wharton’s historic downtown buildings during Monday’s city council meeting.
Russell Baird, who lives on the second floor of one of the West Milam buildings and owns several buildings on the block, said he fears neglect could endanger the buildings and historic nature of Monterey Square around the Wharton County Courthouse.
He gave a slideshow depicting buildings in their early years, their current condition, and showing damage he has uncovered while doing restoration work.
“I just wanted to go through a few things on downtown Wharton and just put it in front of you and just let you know that the downtown area does need help in some manner, shape or form to attract investment that is necessary to keep those buildings in good shape,” he said.
He showed pictures of each block, pointing out historic and non-historic buildings. He said the east side of the square was the most historic.
“It’s the most the most historical of any of these blocks with that we have, but there’s a lot of repair and maintenance that needs to go on there,” he said.
Baird said he has spent a lot of money refurbishing buildings he owns.
“And not all the upgrades and work are historical,” he said. “An awful lot of them have to do with just bringing buildings up to livable conditions.”
He said he has found a mix of surprises as he gets into the buildings. In one he found a hidden cast iron feature. In another he found giant cracks in the wall.
“Downtown Wharton is an important draw. We do need water, sewer, trash. And we need to have some way to do it better for the people there,” he said.
He would also like to see the utility poles removed from the square.
“We’d like to get the utility poles off the front,” he said. “There are very few electrical lines actually out on the front of the streets posted with electricals in back. But there are cable and telephone lines and nobody uses telephone much anymore.”
He also said there is a need to reduce traffic passing through downtown in order to create a better walkable area.
Although no action was taken by the council, Baird did have two requests.
“We need some type of property tax relief to attract investment,” he said. “Because these (buildings) will take some money to actually fix up.”
He said investing in downtown improvements will result in future tax revenues for the city.
“If you tax it to death it will never come back,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to get investment in there. We’ll create future tax.”
His second request was for the formation of a committee to look at assistance including tax abatements.
“I will tell you that we don’t have that many blocks of historic downtown,” he said. “We can’t afford to lose the block here and a lose block there. If we do there’s no there’s no historic downtown left. All we’ve got is a square and two blocks of West Milam to deal with.”
The council voted to table Baird’s request in order to allow him to go before the Wharton Economic Development Corporation board.
