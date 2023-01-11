Satterfield Trial

Robert Satterfield is walked into the Wharton County Courthouse with a trio of Wharton County Sheriff’s Deputies Monday. The case, after consistent delays, began Monday and is scheduled to run three weeks.

The capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield got under way Monday morning 4 ½ years after an Angleton family was last seen or heard from on June 10, 2018.

The burned skeletal remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4; his mother Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered six days later in a burn pit in East Wharton County near Burr.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.