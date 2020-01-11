Just seven months after being re-elected, District 1 El Campo City Councilman David Allgayer is stepping down.
Council could make an appointment to fill his spot as early as the upcoming Monday session. The unexpired term will be included in the upcoming May election.
Council cannot leave the post vacant, according to City Charter requirements. The city’s governing document requires an appointment be made by Feb. 1.
Allgayer turned in his letter of resignation to the city secretary Wednesday, Jan. 8.
“My family and I have established a new home base, located outside the city limits of El Campo and District 1,” Allgayer said in his resignation letter, adding that he hoped to find other ways to serve the public.
By his request, the resignation will become effective Monday, Jan. 13.
District 1 covers the area east of Hwy. 71, but south of Doris and Franke with the exception of a triangle of neighborhoods bounded by Railroad and South Wharton.
Allgayer first won election in May 2017, beating Alicia Aguilar 67-38 in the race to replace incumbent Steve Ward who chose not to run again.
He ran unopposed in May for a second term in office.
Allgayer could not be reached for comment by press time Friday.
The final verifications for a City Charter amendment petition will be on the agenda as well. The petition, sponsored by Councilmen Chris Barbee and David Hodges, will place a measure on the May ballot asking voters if they want more control over how the mayor is selected.
If approved, it would make it city policy to have the top vote getter among at-large candidates be the mayor for the next two years. If rejected, the policy would remain the same with council deciding among itself who the mayor should be each year.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Approving $3 million in City Development Corporation of El Campo bonds, a development agreement and the creation of a Public Improvement District, another link in the financing will be considered. The pending rail-supported warehouse development on the city’s east side is slowly moving forward with developers making the land purchase late last year.
Early in the rail park planning, the CDC pledged $3 million for water and sewer lines for the development.
Consent Agenda
• Approval of an agreement with the Wharton County elections administrator to conduct the May 2020 elections.
• A request to conduct a fiscal analysis looking at city finances based on development now and in the future.
“Ultimately, the models will be used to make revisions to existing fees and potential new fees, responsible use of debt and modifications to development to minimize costs,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notes to council. “It will also allow us to identify any funding gaps, and close the gaps through the adjustment of development patterns, potentially without raising taxes.”
