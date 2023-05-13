Bemoaning a lack of voter turnout for the May City Council District election last weekend, municipal leaders welcomed two new representatives and bid goodbye to one.
Only 411 of the 4,606 El Campo citizens registered to vote in the three district races on the ballot participated in the election.
“It lets me know, from the results of this election, the citizens are not really getting involved ... If we don’t start training them (younger people) now to get involved, we won’t have a city ... we will just have open prairie,” Outgoing District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said.
Only 3 percent of District 1 residents went to the polls to pick Steve Ward while District 2’s turnout hit 16 percent giving the post to Tom Coblentz; and in District 4 slightly less than 9 percent cast ballots to keep incumbent John Hancock Jr.
The three men were joined by unopposed incumbent District 3 Councilman David Hodges to recite the oath of office before City Attorney Ronny Collins after election outcomes had been unanimously accepted by the then sitting council.
Council had planned to honor Harris and outgoing District 1 Councilwoman Vasquez as they left office. Vasquez however was not present, attending one of her children’s school events that night.
Defeated District 2 candidate Cedric Taylor took a moment to praise Harris’ efforts during her 30 years of service.
Mayor Chris Barbee took to the podium to read a proclamation honoring Harris’ accomplishments just in her last 10 years of service. Similar honors were bestowed twice before when Harris left after 10 consecutive years on Council.
During her last decade on council, the city opened a new emergency services headquarters, constructed frontage roads, secured a $14.8 million grant for drainage, built a direct access road to the hospital, helped create a senior citizen utility discount program, worked with redistricting and playground improvements at parks among many other efforts.
“It has been a pleasure serving with Gloria my five years on city council. She keeps us all on our toes. While she represents the people of District 2. She truly casts her votes, and voices her comments and concerns, for what she feels is in the best interest of El Campo, not just the best interest of District 2. Each member of city council should work toward serving all of El Campo in the unselfish manner that Gloria does,” Barbee later told the Leader-News.
Harris told the incoming council members as well as those she worked with for years, “I’m not going anywhere, I’m going to see how you act when I’m not up there.”
For more on Harris’ three decades of service to the city, please see coverage next week in the Leader-News.
