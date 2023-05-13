Pledge to serve

El Campo City Council district representatives start their two-year terms Wednesday with the oath of office administered by City Attorney Ronny Collins (at far left). Pictured (l-r) are District 1 Councilman Steve Ward, District 2 Councilman Tom Coblentz, District 3 Councilman David Hodges and District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. Ward takes the place of Anisa Vasquez who chose not to run again while Coblentz steps into the post vacated by Gloria Harris who was required by term limitations to step down.

Bemoaning a lack of voter turnout for the May City Council District election last weekend, municipal leaders welcomed two new representatives and bid goodbye to one.

Only 411 of the 4,606 El Campo citizens registered to vote in the three district races on the ballot participated in the election.

