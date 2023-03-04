A not-quite-mobile-home park developer received city council’s blessing to downgrade neighborhood plans in a 6-0 vote Monday night.
White Wing Estates on the West Loop requires the wheels to be removed from all homes placed on its lots and skirting to be installed on its 80 lots. Porches, however, will no longer be required, for example, nor will windows be required on all road-facing walls.
The changes to the Joe “Cuarto” Strack’s Planned Development agreement are well worth it, District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said. “This is affordable housing the community desperately needs. Thank you for doing this project,” she said.
Strack brought his concerns before the Planning & Zoning Commission earlier this year, including inconsistencies between developer and tenant agreements. In White Wing, no land is for sale. The house owners can perpetually lease lots or lease for a limited period and then move their dwelling.
“A former Planning & Zoning member is concerned this development looks nothing like what they approved,” Mayor Chris Barbee told Strack as he stood before Council.
Strack assured council that he had met all requirements, although driving by the development near Treehouse Furniture one does not see housing that mimics standard homes. Landscaping depicted in artist renderings, however, is still pending throughout the development.
“The individual owner has the right to purchase any kind of home they want to fit on that lot. At the time we did this (the artist renderings), we did not have actual pictures of the development,” Strack said.
Under the new agreement, required trees have been reduced per lot from four to two and metal roofs will now be allowed as well. Concrete bases will no longer be required on sheds.
Strack filed an application for the 16.06-acre development White Wing Estates off the West Loop in August 2019,
Councilman Blake Barger was not present for the vote.
