City of El Campo

A not-quite-mobile-home park developer received city council’s blessing to downgrade neighborhood plans in a 6-0 vote Monday night.

White Wing Estates on the West Loop requires the wheels to be removed from all homes placed on its lots and skirting to be installed on its 80 lots. Porches, however, will no longer be required, for example, nor will windows be required on all road-facing walls.

