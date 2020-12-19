A proposed utility roundup program for El Campo’s fight against blight received council support Monday, and should be back for formal approval soon.
If so, council said it must be an opt in rather than opt out offering for El Campo residents.
Similar to Wharton County Electric Cooperative’s Operation Roundup, the program would raise participating residents bills up to the nearest whole dollar each month.
“For example, if a monthly utility bill is $51.75, it will be billed for a total of $52 for that one month. The difference of 25 cents will go into the Round Up Fund and the money will be funded for projects associated with gateway improvements,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
Possible uses would be to purchase streetscaping, signage, sidewalks or public art. Landscaping involving live plants or trees will not be included.
“The real intent is to not ask for tax dollars (for beautification projects),” Sladek said.
The possible funding for sidewalks drew the concern from District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris.
“In District 2, there are no sidewalks, but the police give tickets for walking on the wrong side of the road because people don’t want to walk in the ditch,” she said, adding residents in her district would not want to fund sidewalks outside of that area.
District 2 covers roughly the southwest quadrant of El Campo.
Harris called for the city to seek grant dollars for sidewalks, an effort Sladek said she supported, but one that was not guaranteed.
The round up program could provide up to $20,000 in funding per year, according to staff estimates.
“A little bit is better than none,” Councilman David Hodges said.
The city’s blight fight program is just beginning in earnest, two years after now former Mayor Randy Collins declared a war on blight.
Ordinances recently passed provide penalties for the failure to maintain buildings and lots.
Monday, council voted unanimously to approve a measure giving those who purchase a dilapidated building just 30 days to apply for a building permit and giving 60 days to those currently owning substandard structures.
The building permit is then good for six months.
