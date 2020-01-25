To fund equipment for students training in oil and gas professions, the Texas Workforce Commission presented Wharton County Junior College with a $279,300 grant in a ceremony Friday afternoon.
“With this grant, we are investing in more than oil and gas equipment, we are investing in the future of Wharton County Junior College students and their families,” TWC Chairman and Commissioner Bryan Daniel said.
Twenty-seven Jobs and Education for Texans grants were awarded in 2019 by the TWC totaling $5,718,073. This year’s recipients include Laredo Community College, Southwest Texas Junior College and other independent school districts, public community and state colleges and public technical institutes.
WCJC will use the grant to pay for oil and gas equipment and the equipment’s installation.
The school qualified for the grant based on the school’s support of a high-demand occupation, according to the TWC, as well as local economic impact and the needs of the local community.
“The JET grant program directly supports employers who seek well trained middle-skilled workers in our state,” Daniel said.
WCJC was awarded JET grants of $350,000 in 2016 of $229,318 in 2009, which were used to purchase welding equipment. In 2010, a $350,000 JET grant was given to WCJC for chemical technician technology in 2010.
