El Campo Memorial Hospital’s ICU beds are full. The local hospital isn’t the only one slammed with patients.
The current surge of COVID-19 patients started three weeks ago due to the Delta Variant of the virus, leaving just 50 ICU beds open in the greater Houston area covering 6.6 million people.
Not all the patients in the ICU are being treated for COVID, but beds are currently full, Marketing and Managed Care Coordinator Donna Mikeska said.
“We are fully prepared for these events,” Mikeska said.
The surge in cases has prompted El Campo Memorial to change its protocols in admitting patients and allowing visitors.
“We have gone back to a more thorough questionnaire to enter the facility for both employees and the public,” Mikeska said.” We have reverted back to PPE measures, staffing and visitation as we did last year.”
ECMH is treating 13 patients for the COVID-19 virus this week in the hospital and has a total of four ICU beds to treat all patients. The lack of beds and influx of patients have caused the hospital to spread out its resources to outreach clinics, Mikeska said.
“We are directing most COVID testing patients to the Mid Coast Medical Clinic for testing,” Mikeska said. “This will ease the stress on the outreach clinics to concentrate on caring for the regular healthcare needs of our patients.”
The surge in COVID-19 patients has also caused the hospital to request state nurses as well as AirVo, and Bipap machines, Mikeska said.
These machines force air into spontaneously breathing patients as needed while they are admitted to the hospital.
The current hospitalization rate for this region is 18.36 percent, up from just under 3 percent last month.
This has caused a strain on our health care system and will continue unless more patients are vaccinated in the area, Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
“The truth is we all need to be taking this more seriously and listen to the professionals who consistently agree that the vaccine will save lives,” Cenko said.
“ This will continue to get worse if our vaccination numbers don’t go up.”
In Wharton County 43.91 percent of residents under 65 are fully vaccinated.
This is behind the 53.63 percent for the state and well below the 75.45 percent of Wharton County residents over 65 who are fully vaccinated.
“We are in trouble, and we need to go back to where we were six or seven months ago and take those precautions,” Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed executive orders to limit government interference with personal freedoms, including mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.
“Get the vaccine, wash your hands, take the steps necessary to protect your family, and we will get out of this,” Kirkland said.
