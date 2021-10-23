First and second doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Second Time Around Resale Shop, 1825 N. Mechanic, in El Campo.
Hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, anyone can register by going to (https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/).
These events are open to the public and do not require an ID, payment or insurance to participate in.
