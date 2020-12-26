A contract renewal ensuring El Campo ambulances answer calls throughout West Wharton County received unanimous city council support Monday.
For the public, no change in response or quality of care will be noticed with the five-year extension.
“There are no changes,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council.
El Campo EMS provides service to the western half of the county via a contract with Emergency Services District No. 4, created by area voters in May 2009.
Prior to the ESD’s creation, service was funded through via part of the city tax levy, ambulance user fees and whatever grants it could find.
In 2008, city officials and residents began looking for ways to make funding more equitable. City residents at that time paid both county and city taxes, but those in the county received the same service without any tax charge.
The discussion revolved around whether county residents should provide funding or if ambulances should provide municipal service only.
The service had gone from intermediate care to operating as mobile intensive care units in the 10 years prior, putting the state’s highest standard of care inside an ambulance.
Voters agreed 1,107 to 560 with then mayor now County Judge Phillip Spenrath saying, “City residents want lower taxes and I think a lot of county residents realize it’s the fairest thing to do.”
The district was established with a 6.5-cent per $100 tax rate. In 2020, that levy was 6.247 cents per $100.
“It’s just for the funding,” then City Manager John Steelman as the ESD was setting up.
Wharton County ESD No. 1, previously a rural fire district, offers funding to all eight volunteer fire departments throughout the county, ensuring fire protection services.
ESD No. 2 funds EMS services in East Bernard and ESD 3 the ambulances in the remainder of East Wharton County.
Each levies a tax to the coverage area.
