The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department seized almost five kilograms of cocaine Wednesday following a traffic stop on U.S. 59 near Mikeska’s BBQ.
The vehicle’s driver was captured after a brief foot chase.
“The dog did his job,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, adding the cocaine was found in a hidden compartment.
The 2020 GMC Denali pickup was northbound on U.S. 59 when stopped for a traffic violation.
Questioned as part of the traffic stop, McAllen resident Noe Vasquez Jr., 29, was asked for permission to search the vehicle.
He refused and the department’s drug dog Kai was used to sniff around the outside the vehicle, alerting them to contraband, allowing deputies to demand a search.
“As the search was being performed, the driver, ran,” Srubar said.
Deputies with backup from state troopers and El Campo police were able to quickly arrest Vasquez who surrendered in an open field just behind the barbecue.
Inside the pickup, deputies found 4.872 kilograms of cocaine.
Vasquez was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest. Booked into the Wharton County Jail at 5:15 p.m., he posted $102,500 in bonds and was released at 10:23 p.m. the next day.
