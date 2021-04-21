Law enforcement met with local students last week to teach them the proper etiquette for interacting with officers, hoping to empower the students with information as well as foster better relationships with peace officers.
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Robin Rodriguez and Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Steven Woodard presented “Interaction with Law Enforcement,” at Louise High School on April 13, meeting with upperclassmen and underclassmen separately.
“They asked a lot of questions,” Rodriguez said. “They were very curious about certain situations. The interaction with the kids was great. Just to see them get up and want to participate in the activities.”
The duo also gave the presentation to Boling ISD students on March 30.
As part of the course, students learned the etiquette of a traffic stop, such as how they’re expected to behave, identification that will be asked for, and even how the peace officer should treat them.
“It gives us an idea of how the students think about us,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t want them to be scared. Obviously, they’re going to be nervous, but basically they interact with police officers and know their rights also.”
Civilians have certain rights when dealing with peace officers during a traffic stop, Rodriguez said, so the students were taught how to file a grievance if they feel an officer treated them disrespectfully. A few individuals were also asked to volunteer for practice interactions, which were acted out in front of the student audience.
The officers also went over the importance of waiting until driving age and receiving your license or permit before getting behind the wheel.
“It’s known that they have a problem with the younger kids driving without driver’s licenses,” Rodriguez said.
Another topic the officers touched on during their presentation is drug use and what gives law enforcement the right to search a vehicle. If an officer smells marijuana coming from a vehicle during a traffic stop, they can search the car without a warrant, Rodriguez said.
“A lot of students don’t know that if we think that something is illegal, if they have drugs, they’re in possession of marijuana, that we can search the vehicle,” she said.
The “Interaction with Law Enforcement,” course is required for Texas students, starting with freshmen from the 2018-2019 school year, to take at least once in high school. The course is mandated by Senate Bill 30, The Community Safety Education Act, which was created in 2017 during the 85th Texas Legislature.
Rodriguez currently serves as the DARE officer for both LISD and BISD. She hopes to expand the program to other local schools in the future.
“Next year, I’m hoping to get East Bernard in the system,” Rodriguez said.
