A pounding gavel ended a heated discussion on mayors during the El Campo City Council meeting Monday night.
District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris and District 3 Councilman David Hodges clashed on whether a direct mayoral vote proposition should be part of proposed charter changes next May.
“Why don’t we eliminate one at-large (council position) and have the mayor run,” Harris said, pointing out that under the current system a person elected to a district council post can no longer be selected to either council office.
In November 2020, a 2,655 to 884 vote created by current system which makes the top vote-getter among at large candidates the mayor and the second most vote-getter the mayor pro tem. Mayor Chris Barbee is the first to be elected under the system, with Eugene Bustamante claiming the mayor pro tem post.
Previously, El Campo mayors and mayor pro tems had been chosen by city council each election cycle.
“The district (council member) has no way to be in charge,” Harris said.
Councilman Hodges pointed out that 75 percent of El Campo’s registered voters in the 2000 election voted in favor of the current system. “Don’t you want to respect what the voters decided,” he asked.
“No, I don’t,” Harris replied, calling for the mayoral post to run directly as is done in most cities. “The mayor pro tem ... you can let council have it.”
District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez sided with Harris. “I don’t understand why we don’t (have a directly elected mayor). We’re redistricting now,” she said.
Hodges pointed out Harris was against the current system for picking a mayor. Harris said the current system takes the potential for power away from district posts.
Council has the authority to place a charter proposal on the May ballot.
As the talk turn to a shouting match, Mayor Barbee brought down his gavel, ending discussions without a vote to table.
Debate on whether a direct mayoral vote will be placed on the upcoming election ballot will return the first meeting in January, he said.
Currently, the May ballot will include the at-large election, a fire truck bond proposal and a proposed charter amendment requiring two public hearings before any utility rate increases can be put into place.
