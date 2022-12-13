Saying Thanks

The Wharton County Commissioners Court presented retiring County Treasurer Donna Thornton with a plaque thanking her for 12 years of service to the county in that position. Pictured from the left are commissioners Doug Mathews and Steven Goetsch, treasurer’s office employee Jessica Sanchez, Thornton, treasurer’s office employee Jenna Popp York, County Judge Phillip Spenrath, and commissioners Bud Graves and Richard Zahn.

After 12 years of service, Wharton County Treasurer Donna Thornton is retiring.

Thornton did not seek re-election and her term ends Dec. 31. Audrey Wessels Scearce won election and will take her position on Jan. 1.

