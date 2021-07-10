El Campo ISD trustees began talks about annual teacher raises and ended talks about a teacher leave policy at their June school board meeting.
As district leaders continue to budget for the 2021-2022 school year, trustees discussed annual teacher and district employee raises at the board’s June 22 meeting. In 2020, ECISD awarded teachers a pay increase of 2.5 percent. In the last few years, annual raises have landed between 2 and 3 percent.
“I think it’d be appropriate to say all three (budget) models would have, at this point, an increase in salary, but it would be inappropriate to start throwing numbers out there because … the budget is moving around,” Board President James Russell said.
The raise is calculated based on a selected midpoint of salaries within each employee’s pay grade group depending on how long the employee has worked for the district, whether they are an hourly or salary employee and more. With the latest budget draft, midpoint pay raises between 2 and 3 percent were discussed.
“We should have enough funds to cover any of those options should you choose to approve something at that time,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright said.
District leaders plan to have a raise recommendation for trustees at the July 27 board meeting.
The board’s DEC local policy, which pertains to teachers’ discretionary leave, was amended so personnel can use their discretionary leave on days before or after state-mandated testing. Teachers still cannot use discretionary leave on days before or after a holiday.
At the board’s May 18 meeting, district leaders recommended modifying the policy so personnel can use their discretionary leave on days before or after state-mandated testing after discussion among administrators during the school year.
Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary updated trustees on the $8,209,809 in federal funding ECISD will receive for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III grant. The money can be used until Sept. 30, 2024 for expenses related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and community input is expected to be considered for the grant’s spending.
The ESSER funding topic was a presentation item on the agenda and no board action was taken.
“These funds are what I call soft money,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “So they go away. Earmarking those funds for continual costs can be very devastating and disastrous.”
After closed session discussion, the board unanimously approved the hiring of Amanda Anderson as the new ECISD Special Education director, replacing Amy Bosse who took a position at Needville ISD. (Please look to upcoming editions for more information on Anderson.) Sandra Fellers was also hired as the new El Campo High School dean of instruction, replacing Amy Araguz.
Also at the meeting:
• Trustees voted to end Callaghan’s hiring powers on July 27. Board action in March gave Callaghan temporary hiring authority through Aug. 31 to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.
• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved agreements with Capturing Kids’ Hearts, Leach Literacy Training and more for the upcoming school year.
• As part of the consent agenda, trustees approved a $48,440 budget amendment to cover the purchase of four welding machines for the district’s welding program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.