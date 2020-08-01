The latest free edition of Inspire Health, featuring stories on everything from growing vegetables to memory loss, is available on stands throughout Wharton County.
Pick up your copy now.
“We developed Inspire Health to cover a community. This is healthy living without the big ticket price tags. We hope you will take a moment to pick up a copy and have a look,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
Other topics include eating your way to improved energy, concentration and mood, the amazing powers of the onion and ways to prevent pain by checking your posture.
“It’s clear, easy-to-understand information that’s also easy to actually do. This isn’t going from couch potato to gym goddess, it’s small adjustments that anyone can do – even me – and I’m hardly a fitness buff,” Crabtree said.
There’s some must-try recipes inside as well.
Things to do with the kids are featured along with eating for brain power and how to whiten your smile in this edition.
Inspire Health is available at more than 100 locations throughout El Campo, Louise, Wharton and the rest of the county including convenience stores, restaurants and other retail establishments along with the El Campo Leader-News office at 203 E. Jackson.
“I’d like to thank our advertisers for the chance to bring you, our readers, this sampling of ways to make your life just a little healthier, and maybe have a bit of fun doing it,” Crabtree said.
