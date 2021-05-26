Students, teachers, parents and administrators faced challenges unlike any other – a global pandemic, winter freeze and more – in the 2020-2021 school year, but also made many memories along the way.
At El Campo ISD and Louise ISD, the school year began on Aug. 19, while St. Philip Catholic Schools began on Aug. 11. All three school systems offered online learning options due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and followed Texas Education Agency requirements for protective masks and campus sanitation.
Despite the extra obstacles imposed by the pandemic, local schools were able to continue many milestone traditions, such as football games, school dances, UIL competitions and high school graduation.
Increased vaccination has contributed to declining trends in COVID-19 cases across the country during recent months, although health experts advise social distancing be practiced and masks be worn if individuals are not vaccinated. With a returning sense of normalcy, SPS students reunited on April 30 for the first school-wide Friday Mass. El Campo and Louise high schools held graduation ceremonies on Friday with limited to no safety precautions.
About 10 months after the 2020-2021 school year first began, ECISD students will finish this Thursday, May 27, while SPS ended Friday, May 21, and LISD students had their last day on May 18.
Ava Hulsey graduated from ECHS with honors last week. This school year was her last at ECISD, and even though it was challenging, she found ways to make the year memorable.
“I was still able to make the most of it by participating in anything I could with my friends, like dancing at football games with the Derby Dolls and going to baseball games to support my school,” Hulsey said.
Local Alyssa Rene has multiple kids enrolled at ECISD. She was grateful for the efforts of the district’s teachers during the year.
“The teachers were (great) in spite of all the challenges they faced this year,” Rene said on the newspaper’s social media. “They made the best they could out of an almost impossible situation. Thank you teachers for all you have done.”
LISD leaders opted to discontinue the remote learning program in the fall of 2020, and the district mask requirement ended in early March. Since then, students, teachers and visitors have had the option to wear masks, should they desire to, but COVID-19 sanitation efforts have continued.
Raquel Capak of Louise is the parent of a graduated LHS senior. The thing she appreciated most about this school year was that the schools’ personnel tried to make life normal for students.
“Louise was very fortunate to have a normal year as much as possible,” Capak said via the Leader-News Facebook page. “Thanks to the faculty, school board, Superintendent and Principals for making this happen.”
