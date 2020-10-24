El Campo High School could be one step closer to gaining a new athletic weight room, depending on whether the school board will accept a contractor bid for the project Tuesday night.
El Campo ISD leaders opened the project to bids earlier this month and the district’s facilities committee will present four submitted bids for the project at the board’s monthly meeting. Trustees will consider bids for the project, but a bid does not have to be accepted.
“A report will be given about the bids and then the four bids will be presented during that report,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “Then there is an opportunity, if a board member so chooses, to make a motion to accept one of those bids.”
Trustees approved plans by Singleton Zimmer Haliburton for renovating the Ricebird weight room in a 7-0 vote in July. In an evaluation of district facilities performed in 2019, a board-appointed committee identified the weight room among one of the areas in greatest need of renovation due to safety reasons. The board first broached the idea of renovating the Ricebird weight room in late February of this year.
At the meeting, trustees will also discuss the next phase of El Campo Middle School’s campus improvement plan. During the previous school year, campus leaders focused on improving student performance and test scores.
“To remove the middle school from its present rating, we have to have an improvement plan,” Callaghan said. “So this is the continuation of that plan.”
ECMS received the lowest Texas Education Agency academic overview rating, a D on an A-F scale, out of ECISD’s campuses in 2019. The district overall earned a B, while Hutchins Elementary and Myatt Elementary scored A’s and El Campo High School and Northside Elementary received B’s.
For 2020, the TEA will not be rating school districts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Callaghan will update the board on the district’s search for a new ECMS principal. Applications for the position close on Oct. 28, and interviews will begin Nov. 9 or 10.
Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary is serving as interim principal for the campus, but Callaghan hopes to narrow down a finalist for the position by mid November.
Other items on the agenda include:
The board will consider granting Callaghan authority to continue enforcing an on-campus mask requirement at ECISD.
Trustees will consider amending a line on the overall district budget due to a misprint. “It was a clerical error,” Callaghan said.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The public can attend the meeting remotely via phone or computer. For the phone number and pin required to access the meeting, check the agenda, available at meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/901. The meeting agenda was not available as of press time.
