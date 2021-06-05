An El Campo City Council workshop is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Hillje Town Hall Conference Center 29714 U.S. 59 East.
The annual workshop is open to the public and will allow council to discuss priorities for municipal projects and plans.
