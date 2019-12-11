Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Mario Alberto Martinez, 28, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 16. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
Martinez has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault and burglary of a building on March 20, 2012, and intoxicated assault on Feb. 4, 2015, all in Wharton County.
• Christopher Melchor, 21, of 311 Ave. G in El Campo for deadly conduct on Sept. 1. He allegedly fired a shot at or in the direction of people.
• Robert Lee Melchor, 31, of 907 Pecan in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Sept. 7.
Melchor has felony convictions for two counts of criminal mischief and a single count of deadly conduct, all on May 10, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Dino Armando Munoz, 38, of 1205 College in Wharton for injury to a child on Aug. 9. He allegedly used a belt to strike a child.
• Erick Nunez, 35, of 310 W. El Dora 3 in San Juan for money laundering for Aug. 7. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash from drug trafficking.
• Ryan Felix Padilla, 18, of 2612 Benchmark in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 18. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten a person.
• Zachary Jabe Riley, 42, of 1301 Leveridge in East Bernard for two counts of stalking between Jan. 9 and 11. He allegedly threatened a woman by sending repeated text messages and phone calls.
In a separate grand jury action, Riley was indicted for two counts of unlawful interception, use or disclosure of electronic communications between Dec. 27, 2018 and Jan. 9. In these cases he’s accused of using a woman’s cell phone password without permission.
• Alfonso Rodriguez, 54, of 528 S. Ford in Wharton for tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 13. He stands accused of burying a firearm to conceal it from a police investigation.
Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on Jan. 16, 1990 and is prohibited from having a firearm.
• Timothy Jonathan Taylor II, 26, of 405 W. Jackson in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Aug. 1, 2017.
• Jerome Dometrail Timmons, 31, of 1609 Harris in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense for Aug. 26. Timmons has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions.
Timmons has prior felony convictions for forgery on Sept. 14, 2011 in Matagorda County, evading with a vehicle on Oct. 24, 2015, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on May 14, 2015, both in Wharton County.
• Damian Valdez, 18, of 528 Allen in Wharton for engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on April 24. He allegedly worked with others to burglarize a home and steal a firearm.
Valdez also stands accused of having less than a gram of crack cocaine on that same day.
• Ramon Armando Vasquez, 27, of 805 Dunlap in El Campo for burglary of a building on Aug. 2.
• Domnique Williams, 23, of 11171 Hwy. 71 South in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 15. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jose Barnabe Zuniga, 32, of 1800 Ressie in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 15.
Superceding Indictment
A superceding indictment corrects or adds to information in a previously issued indictment. One was handed down against:
• Curtis Wayne Lemons, 37, of 703 Roth in El Campo for engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 2, 2018. Acting as a member of a street gang, Lemons allegedly fired a shot at an individual.
