City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Carlos Humberto Roque Martinez, 25, of 1007 Palacios was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 for marijuana possession after being stopped in the 600 block of East Second. Processed, Martinez was shipped to the Wharton County Jail.
Property
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 18, of 1112 Thrift was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 on a warrant for burglary of a vehicle after police were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of North Wharton and East Jackson. Interviewing those involved, officers discovered Saucedo had the outstanding warrant. Processed, Saucedo was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Joe Flores, 27, of 128 N. Pecan in Glen Flora was arrested by Wharton Police while in that city at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 on a warrant for being involved in an accident causing damage to a vehicle. He was processed directly at the county jail.
Tonia Rena Babalola, 47, of 1063 Bowie in Altair was booked directly into the county jail on El Campo warrants for theft with a previous conviction and no liability insurance. At the jail, the name is listed as Tonia Rena Kimble-Babalola.
Other
A teenager was arrested for attempting to flee from police shortly after noon on Monday, April 26 by officers dispatched to investigate a suspicious person on the grounds of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 2116 N. Mechanic.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported at El Campo Dialysis & Kidney Center/Davita on Monday, April 26. The crime took place between 11:10 a.m. and 5 p.m., causing $1,000 damage to an Audi A-4.
A vehicle parked at Best Western Executive Inn, 25880 U.S. 59, between 6 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 was targeted by burglars who broke a window causing $1,000 damage.
More than $1,000 cash was stolen from the grounds of White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, unit 104 between 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 and 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765 around 9 a.m. Monday, April 26.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jarayl Brashuad Spears, 28, of 7610 Juanita in Hungerford was arrested by state troopers at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Other
Domingo Ray Palacios, 28, of 509 Shropshire was booked at 9:37 p.m. Monday, April 26 for a parole violation.
