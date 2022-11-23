James Eli Gutierrez

Gutierrez pleaded guilty to both counts of murder and was sentenced to 30 years.

A teen pleading guilty to killing his mom and step father will be in prison at least through his 31st birthday and will possibly be there until he’s 46.

James Eli Gutierrez was 16 and living in East Bernard with his mother and stepfather the night of Oct. 15, 2021 when he apparently walked into their room and shot the sleeping couple with a small caliber handgun recovered at the scene.

