A teen pleading guilty to killing his mom and step father will be in prison at least through his 31st birthday and will possibly be there until he’s 46.
James Eli Gutierrez was 16 and living in East Bernard with his mother and stepfather the night of Oct. 15, 2021 when he apparently walked into their room and shot the sleeping couple with a small caliber handgun recovered at the scene.
A 10-year-old and 15-year-old also sleeping in the house were not harmed and did not wake up as the gunfire sounded.
John Vasquez Jr., 34, and Blanca Vasquez, 35, died in their 16320 FM 1164 East Bernard home at shortly before midnight.
Gutierrez was the one who called the sheriff’s department, claiming he had been awoken by the noise of the gun shots.
“It was reported by this kid ... he called and said someone broke into the house and shot his parents. That turned out not to be true,” WCSO Chief Deputy Jason Mican told the Leader-News in September when the teen was certified to stand trial as an adult.
“We considered his (Gutierrez’) age as well as the nature of the offense. We also met with the family members of the victims and discussed the case and the plea with them,” Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer told the Leader-News.
Gutierrez pleaded guilty in Wharton County’s 23rd District Court to two counts of murder. Judge Ben Hardin sentenced Gutierrez to 30 years in prison with credit for the 319 days the teen had already been held behind bars.
“He is eligible for parole at 1/2 his term of imprisonment. However, when he becomes eligible for parole, it does not mean he automatically get paroled. Several things factor into whether or when he will actually make parole,” Racer said.
A Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office deputy was first on the murder scene, responding to a home burglary call just before midnight.
Gutierrez was arrested in December 2021 originally as a juvenile.
