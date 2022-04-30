Persons under the age of 50 may find it hard to believe that families during 1950s had only one car and one phone [it was attached to the wall].
Almost every neighborhood had a small grocery store – not the ones we see today like Walmart or H-E-B. Why? With no car, people had to walk to its location and trudge back with what they could carry in brown paper bags.
Looking at grocery ads give insight into 1958 prices. The low prices match 1958 salaries. Then the minimum wage rises and other goods’ prices rise accordingly; Cokes no longer cost five cents. It is the same size bottle with the same ingredients, but rising expenses to produce that bottle increased the price to stay in business.
At the El Campo Food Market, readers were asked to attend the store’s 23rd Anniversary Sale with a reminder that shoppers received a discount for cash sales. There, a 12-bottle carton Coca-Cola was 38 cents [about three cents per Coke]; veal sirloin was 63 cents per pound; Cheerios (a 10.5 ounce box) was 25 cents; and Maxwell House coffee’s one-pound can was 69 cents.
Quaker oatmeal (the three-pound box) was 39 cents; three boxes Jello were 25 cents; oranges went for five cents a pound and bananas 10 cents per pound. A 100-count of Bayer aspirin was 48 cents.
If I purchased all those items in 1958, my cost would have been $3.22. Do your own math to determine what these would cost today.
The H&M Grocery Shopping Center, 116 W. Second, offered a pre-WalMart concept with more than food for sale. It had a sporting department “for all your outing needs,” plus farm animal feed. H&M was open Sunday until noon and every night until 8 p.m.
Frnka’s Grocery & Mikeska’s Fine Meats, 911 W. Jackson, offered H&H tea leaves, a quarter pound for 39 cents with a free 8-ounce glass.
Hydrox cookies sold by the pound for 45 cents; seven-steaks were 59 cents per pound; a “choice” beef roast was 65 cents per pound and Armour “fat hens” were 45 cents per pound.
Over at Newton’s Food Market, 908 N. Mechanic (phone number Johnson’s Li-3-3341) and Hunter’s, 202 Oscar, [All these stores were part of the Foodcraft chain franchise; all on same one-page ad] an ad reminded the public that stores would be closed from noon to 3 p.m. in observance of Good Friday.
The store also offered Betty Crocker cake mix three boxes for 89 cents; celery at 15 cents a stalk; and carrots 5 cents a bag, Ocean spray cranberry sauce was on sale two cans for 39 cents.
The Piggly-Wiggly offered free $5 Ace Stamps with each purchase of caladium, hydrangea or mums potted flowers for Easter.
Imperial Sugar sold five pounds for 45 cents, eggs were 39 cents per dozen, McCormick vanilla was 39 cents for 2 ounces and black pepper 25 cents for 4 ounces.
At the Minimax, 500 Mechanic, the claim was “We give S&H Green stamps with every purchase.”
There, the three-pound can of Crisco was 69 cents; free Turkey Toms went for 39 cents per pound; lettuce 10 cents a head; and avacados were 10 cents each.
The A&P Food Store & Ernest’s Meat Market were managed by Wilfred Socha and Ernest Opella. There M-G fryers were 39 cents a pound; and ready-to-eat four-pound canned hams were $3.79.
If you were looking for Easter treats, marshmallow eggs could be had for 29 cents per 14-ounce package or jelly eggs, one pound for 25 cents.
The Leader-News’ Svoboda section carried ads in the Czech language (punctuation needed for this language is missing) Minimax Oranzovy Napoj Hi-C $1; 4 velike 46 unc keny – mrazene Jahody Paklik 19 cents; velikekonocns Sunky libra 59 cents.”
Wharton County is one of the most fertile farming areas in Texas, making farm news and ads important.
Rainosek’s Hatchery in Sweethome had Husky AAAA baby chicks from blood-tested flocks that would be ready for May, June and July delivery. Large English White Leghorns and Black Minorca’s were $12.50 per 100. Pullets $26 per 100.
The El Campo Hatchery, Hwy 59E, advertised “We have baby chicks every Tuesday during season; all popular breeds Anconas, Leghorns, Layorkas, Austras, Hampshire Reds, Rhode Island Reds, White Wyndottes, White Rocks 3A & 4A also pullets & cockerels.”
Hillyer Supply Co, offered Starter-Grower chick Mash for $3.95; hog feed for $3.25; livestock feed for $2.65.
In the paper, readers found the Wharton County Checkerboard News by Tommy Gresham. There, the column said, one could look at Gresham Feed Stores in Louise and El Campo for Purina products. “Whatever your problem from hogs to dogs, we can help. Charlie Prouss Highland Acres Caged Layers has 1,200 producers and 600 pullets getting 70 percent production; you will average a dozen eggs on 4.5 lbs Purina Layena per week,” the ad read.
In the El Campo Area & Ranch Comments by Dr. Charles F. Drapela, it read “the most common diseases this week are blackleg & bloat; both can be prevented.”
Other advice included, “Instead of planting your corn in mud, let the ground dry out. Vaccinate your calves and cows.”
Farming and ranching was undergoing a drastic change. In 1910, one-third of the population in the United States lived on a farm; in 1958 only 12 percent of the U.S. population lived on a farm [the figure is less than 2 percent in 2022].
– Merle Hudgins, a Wharton County historian and researcher, presents Part 5 of Follow The Leader: The Start of the El Campo Leader-News.
