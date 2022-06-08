Rising food, fuel prices hit residents

Southwest Texas saw the largest increase in it’s consumer price index since 1981 in the past 12 months, an 8.5 percent hike.
Higher food prices are effecting peoples’ budgeting choices. April 2022 saw the largest bimonthly increase in food prices at almost 3 percent.
Grocery store prices increased by 3.5 percent over the same time as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the Houston region.
Wharton County residents are changing their living situations to accommodate rising prices and cost of living.
“We sold our home, so we don’t have to pay the taxes on it. With the price of rental properties, now we’re paying $900 a month,” mother and grandmother Kristi Breithaupt said, adding “I’ve reverted back to canning and freezing vegetables. My husband is a hunter so we have deer meat and that’s helped a lot, we can get half a deer and eat for a year. We got chickens at the beginning of the pandemic because I’m not paying $5 for eggs.”
Breithaupt is an El Campo stay-at-home parent caring for one child and helping care for a pair of grandchildren while her husband works as a diesel mechanic.
Energy prices rose over 10 percent in the same two-month period ending in April, mainly due to a 21.6 percent increase in gasoline costs.
“My (four) kids play sports and that means gas prices effect us. We adjust however we can to not feel the worst of it ... we’ve cut back on eating out, or enjoying a day out. We have to make smarter decisions on days out, we want to make sure we live comfortable,” photographer Priscilla Miles said, adding “My husband has a full-time job as a lawn business owner ... Our biggest goal is to make ends meet. It’s definitely different than it was a couple years ago, when prices weren’t up.”
The El Campo Housing Authority, a division of the Federal Housing Administration, provides assistance to families looking for housing based on need and income. As costs rise, families will start seeing changes to how the support infrastructure works.
“We will see changes in the next budget year, we’re praying that we’ll get through next year. With increased cost of living, gas and grocery costs are up. Most of our families that were able to go back to work, went back to work. All of the programs put back in place during the pandemic don’t exist anymore as of Jan. 1,” El Campo Housing Authority Executive Director Vicki Bonilla said.
