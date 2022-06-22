The El Campo Police Department has a new assistant chief in Jennifer Mican, a veteran officer who spent 19 years rising from dispatcher to second in command.
The assignment puts her in charge of the patrol division and dispatch along with other areas.
“Assistant Chief Mican is a very experienced and intelligent officer,” Police Chief Gary Williamson said, “She knows every aspect of the police department. She holds an MBA degree and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Assistant Chief Mican has grown up in El Campo and is dedicated to the community. She strives to make things better.”
Mican began her career in law enforcement in February 2003 as a dispatcher, working there three years while training in the police academy.
In May 2006, she was hired as a police officer moving up the ranks to lieutenant prior to this most recent promotion.
“I am thankful for the trust that Chief Williamson and City Manager (Courtney) Sladek have in my abilities to step into this position. I’m honored and excited to be part of the team that will help lead El Campo into the future,” Mican told the Leader-News.
“The biggest change is learning to delegate some of these duties to help mentor and prepare our future leaders. This position holds a heavier weight of responsibility not only for the safety of our department but also the community,” Mican said, adding that her experience as a police officer, education and prior rank helped prepare her for the role.
Stepping Up
“I am a very diverse person which gives me some advantages to look at things from different angles. I am a problem solver who is able to bend and change depending on the circumstances,” Mican said.
“My first job while I was in high school was with Walmart. My primary job was raising three boys. I worked part time with Nabisco as a merchandiser and went to school part time. When they entered school, I started working. I worked in an office, owned my own businesses, and then devoted myself to a career in law-enforcement,” she added.
Moving from dispatch to peace officer, Mican worked as a patrol officer answering calls for burglaries and family violence along with writing tickets or any other task typical of a typical “on the beat” officer, a job description that can mean standing in the heat directing traffic for hours or helping track down a killer.
She earned her sergeant’s stripes in July 2008, before moving to the detective corps. Mican graduated from the FBI National Academy June 2012 (less than 1 percent of law enforcers nationwide accomplish this) and received a master’s degree in business in December 2019. She was promoted to lieutenant in March 2021.
Facing Facts
Concerns over school security, the power of an officer to stop and question a possible suspect as well as the general public viewpoint of police locally and nationally have shifted multiple times over the last several years amplifying issues a department faces daily.
“The safety of our community is the most pressing concern. We need to hire, train, and retain active motivated personnel. We need to be prepare, which we do and we will continue to train and update our policies and procedures to ensure the most effective responses to different situations,” Mican said, adding, “We as a community must be vigilant to deter criminal activity. The police cannot be everywhere, at all times but utilizing the community as our eyes and ears we can reduce crime, increase response times and solve crimes.”
Those witnessing crimes are encouraged to call police any time they suspect criminal activity.
“We need the community to help us deter criminal activity and apprehend those committing the crimes. Any information we can obtain on a criminal act can be valuable to the officers and investigators,” Mican said.’The more effectively the police department works with the community the more effective we will be in safeguarding El Campo and improving the quality of life here. One of our goals is to promote more positive interactions between the community and law enforcement. We need to engage the community to promote communication. We need to provide education, so the community understands how important they are in preventing crimes and saving lives by getting involved.”
To do so experienced personnel are vital, she said.
Family Business
“There is a lot of law enforcement in my family and both of my parents were U.S. Marines. They are all very proud of my accomplishments and have always been supportive of my career in law-enforcement,” Mican said.
What’s next?
“I certainly aspire to be the next Chief of Police of El Campo, Mican said.
Department Restructures
El Campo PD had moved away from having an assistant chief March 2021 opting for a three-lieutenant system instead. With Mican’s promotion, that trial ends. Now only Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Russell Urban remains at that rank.
“Having a lieutenant over each division had its pros and cons. The CID Lieutenant has always worked a full case load, so he was never given the chance to be an effective supervisor. I wanted to correct that. We have some very good, young detectives in place, so I want to make sure they are given every chance to succeed,” Williamson said.
The patrol lieutenant’s position will be converted into another detective position.
“The CID Lieutenant will not work a case load, but will be a true supervisor along with additional duties within the department,” Williamson said.
