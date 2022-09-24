Federal funding may help push through a water line replacement project when council meets Monday despite it being $500,000 over budget.
Receiving $2.8 million in American Rescue Program dollars, staff had envisioned two projects – replacing 1920s era water pipe on North Mechanic Street from Fifth to Franke along with a partially funded $3.1 million plan to drill a new Avenue F water well and place a storage tank there.
The three bids on the North Mechanic Street project opened Sept. 5 ranged from $1.9 million to $3.9 million, well above the $1.3 million projected engineering firm Strand and Associates.
Staff recommends council choose low bidder JTM Construction LLC of Rosenberg for $1,894,106.
“This project is funded with ARP funds. These funds were earmarked for a number of projects, we will wait to see how these projects bid out (if they go over probable costs as well). We will cover the overage with either operating reserves, operating budget (planning for it in 2023) and/or debt issuance (backed by utility rates),” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Fees Going Up: Proposed increases in utility fees, pool use and visit fees, civic center rental rates and other fee hikes will be considered.
The primary proposed fee change effects water/sewer charges. Staff recommends reducing the base water volume from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000 gallons per month during the upcoming fiscal year.
The recommendation includes increasing the base water rate from $13 per month to $14 and the base sewer rate from $14.25 to $15.25.
If ultimately approved, this would mean a $2 per month increase to reduced base for an average resident. The proposal would increase a senior or disabled household $1.60 per month.
Water Rules Change? Council has been asked to lower the acreage needed to drill an irrigation well in the city limits from 25 to 15 acres.
“A request was made by a developer to lower the acreage requirement from 25 acres to 15 acres for his development on 16 acres. Staff has considered this request but has some concerns,” Sladek said.
Proclamation: Mayor Chris Barbee is expected to proclaim it Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
