Wharton County prosecutors secured a guilty verdict Wednesday in the first trial held locally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roughly 200 potential jurors for the felony driving while intoxicated case were summoned to the Wharton Civic Center Monday. Although jury duty is a requirement, “fewer than 50 people showed up. Fortunately for this trial it wasn’t an issue. However, if it had been a sexual assault or another violent offense, we probably would not have had enough jurors to proceed and the case would have been postponed until a later date,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News Friday, “I would like to thank those who did show up for jury service and especially those who served for the three days of trial to ensure our judicial process works.”
The selected 12 jurors were questioned by 23rd District Court Judge Ben Hardin to ensure they were comfortable with being in the small crowd required for a trial to take place.
The actual trial was held in the 23rd District Courtroom.
Don Anthony Danna, 56, of 10563 Hwy. 71 in Danevang, represented by attorney John Paul Cedillo, was found guilty of the Nov. 22, 2019 DWI offense via a jury verdict around noon Wednesday. The case was prosecuted by Allison and Assistant DA Mark Racer.
“There were numerous factors that determined Danna was intoxicated, which included a minor accident (in the 1700 block of South Mechanic), performance on the field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol concentration,” Allison said.
Judge Hardin will determine Danna’s punishment in a hearing set for June 2021.
“On behalf of the District Attorney’s Office, we sincerely appreciate those who appeared for jury duty and the 12 jurors who served patiently with COVID-19 restrictions in place, listened to the evidence, and rendered a true verdict. We commend the work of Officer Juan Gabriele Perales and Detective Arnoldo Terrazas of the El Campo Police Department,” Allison said.
On Tuesday, prosecutors successfully revoked two probations, securing prison sentences during hearings in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court.
John Muniz, 56, of 6639 FM 442 in Boling had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 1, 2020 during a court hearing before Judge Clapp on Nov. 12, 2020, and received a four-year deferred probationary sentence.
Clapp adjudicated the conviction, sentencing Muniz to two years in prison.
Walter Lee Washington III, 34, of 1318 Vallejo in El Campo had pleaded guilty to deadly conduct – discharging a firearm – on Feb. 10, 2018 and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Oct. 28, 2019, receiving a probationary sentence.
Washington was revoked to 15 years in prison for technical violations and new offenses, including resisting arrest and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the DA’s office.
Assistant DA Lloyd S. Kleiman presented both cases with assistance from Cristine E. Patty on the Washington case.
