City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Aurora Carranza Gonzalez, 69, of 206 E. Church was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 300 block of West Jackson for a traffic violation. Processed, she was shipped to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
An iPhone 7 Plus and case were stolen from the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 12. Loss exceeds $200.
Police are investigating the report of a robbery at Shop N Joy, 616 N. Wharton, around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. “Guy was trying to steal an 18-pack of Corona beer (bottles). Clerk tried to stop him at door. He threw the carton of beer at the clerk causing lacerations on his neck,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban told the Leader-News, adding the suspect then picked up the carton and struck the clerk a second time. Reportedly coaxed outside by his girlfriend, the suspect fled in a vehicle.
The $30.99 package of beer will now mean felony charges and the possibility of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 in addition to legal fees, if the man is convicted. Police are on the hunt.
Violence, weapons
A threat was reportedly issued on the grounds of Legacy Park, 303 West Loop, overnight between July 6 and 7.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Bryan Joshua Moore, 28, of 17707 Autumn Hills in Houston was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Friday, July 9 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
William Lavante Martin V, 43, of 3503 Lone Tree in Victoria was arrested by deputies at 6:53 p.m. Sunday, July 11 for driving while intoxicated.
Heber Castillo, 27, of 439 General Krueger Blvd. in San Antonio was arrested by Wharton County deputies for driving while intoxicated at 10:20 p.m. Monday, July 12. A Wilson County warrant for driving while intoxicated was also served against him.
Devin Anthony Garza, 22, of 1307 Business was arrested by Wharton PD at 11:04 a.m. Monday, July 12 on a Calhoun County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
David Leon Ortiz, 45, of 904 Palacios was arrested by WCSO at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 on a Jackson County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Joseph Garrett Saulnier, 19, of 21203 Greengate in Spring was arrested by deputies at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 for marijuana possession.
Jacob Brandon Trevino, 36, of 1900 N. 14th, Apt. 22, in Kingsville was arrested by WCSO at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 for smuggling of persons and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jamie Lynette Perez, 30, of 2001 Horn Road, Trailer 5, was arrested by state troopers at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 for marijuana possession. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released later that day.
Property
Glenn Mitchell Gant, 35, of 311 August was booked at 7:37 p.m. Friday, July 9 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Ethan James Benton, 21, of 4098 Business 59 East in Wharton was arrested by WPD at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 on a Fort Bend County warrant for tamping with a governmental record.
Ariel Holm, 24, of 107 W. Fourth was booked at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Onesimo Salgado, 31, of 1415 Mary was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Monday, July 12 on warrants for criminal trespass and four counts of theft under $100 in value.
Torre L. Robinson, 43, of 1308 Short was booked at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 15 on warrants for theft, violating a promise to appear and a traffic violation.
Violence, weapons
Priest Jambar Woods, 40, of 304 S. Shepard in Wharton was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Sunday, July 11 by Wharton PD on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Melissa Jo Hendrickson, 39, of 1823 W. Cypress in East Bernard was booked at 6:16 a.m. Monday, July 12 on warrants for online impersonation and family violence.
