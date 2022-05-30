FEMA dome talks renew with ECISD

After a canceled election, the El Campo ISD school board has sworn in its unopposed board trustees, Ed Erwin and David Vallejo.
The board will continue with its current officer layout: James Russell as president, Anthony Dorotik as vice president and David Vallejo as secretary.
After delays on delays, Federal Emergency Management Agency dome discussions are returning to El Campo. All members assembled agreed that El Campo High School’s home economics (H) building needed replacing, trustees citing aging buildings and limited facilities.
“Only one bathroom,” trustee Cathy Smith said.
“I want H-building torn down,” trustee Ed Erwin said.
The proposed dome would take the place of the H-building and the cafeteria. Discussions are still in the early phases with exact details still needing to be decided on.
A FEMA dome is a safe room built to FEMA standards meant to securely house emergency responders during high wind weather systems; tornadoes and hurricanes, who are unable to evacuate. The dome is also intended as a shelter for community members after extreme weather events.
“The dome is a great benefit to the county, but I want to make sure we’re getting what we need, academically,” trustee Rich DuBroc said.
The dome, originally designed by RWS architects, was quoted at $4.247 million in 2018, $3.185 million was to be paid by a federal grant leaving the remaining $1.061 million to be paid by the district. After significant attention in 2018, the project fell into limbo as the FEMA never returned an answer to district leaders.
“I reached out to the grant writer that we used and she indicated that she was never notified one way or the other,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent David Bright said in a previous report.
After a state-mandated re-bidding process, Aramark was confirmed as the food service company for ECISD for the 2022-23 school year by unanimous vote. Of the three acceptable bids provided to ECISD, Aramark’s $1.129 million bid was green-lit by the district’s School Health Advisory Council.
“We look forward to our partnership with El Campo,” Aramark district manager Rick Nunez said.
In a unanimous vote, trustees approved a pay raise for teachers, administrators and support staff. El Campo teachers and hourly staff making below the midpoint range of their salary were approved for a 6 percent raise after an adjustment. Administrators, teachers making over the midpoint of their salary and the superintendent were approved for a 3 percent raise. The board also voted unanimously to raise the base salary of El Campo teachers to $51,000.
