Another 107 positive Wharton County screenings brings the active COVID-19 case count to 301.
Of those, 114 are in El Campo.
The regional hospitalization rate indicates 21.01 percent of beds in the Greater Houston area are filled with COVID-19 patients.
The next free testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the El Campo Civic Center. Registration is required at https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/ in advance.
Best advice: wear a mask, social distance and wash hands.
