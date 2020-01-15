Two El Campoans and President Donald Trump will be among the speakers at the 101st annual American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Austin this weekend.
Texas Farm Bureau members Sarah and Zach Eder will be competing for the National Excellence in Agriculture award at the convention, after winning state award in December. The Eders and competitors from other states will give their winning presentations to a panel of judges on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Trump will give an address at the convention for the third year in a row. His speech will be on Sunday, Jan. 19, and the convention will be held Jan. 17 - 22.
“We were excited to learn that President Trump will be speaking at the conference,” Sarah Eder said. “It is always a memorable experience to listen to a current president talk.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheelerwill, among other national officials, are scheduled to attend the conference as well.
“(Trump’s) appearance is a reminder of how many people will be attending the conference,” Eder said. “Presenting on that large of a scale adds a little pressure, but we will do our best to represent our community and state.”
The Eder’s presentation revolves around on-farm economics, promoting investments in local agriculture and new faces in agriculture.
The National EIA award winners will receive a new Ford vehicle, with a maximum value of $35,000.
“We are very excited for the conference,” Eder said. “We will have some fantastic chances to meet some influential people and learn about how we can be more involved at different levels.”
Eder teaches biotechnology and physics at El Campo High School, while Zach is a technology development director for Advanta, a global seed development and production company. Zach travels the U.S. for his job, but primarily works in Amarillo.
