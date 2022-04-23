Why are you the best person to be a city of El Campo at-large council member?
Barbee (i) – My parents moved us to El Campo in May 1968. After college in 1974 I chose to return to El Campo, and have served on boards of the hospital, chamber of commerce, museum, Rotary Club, been a Scout leader, etc. As a journalist I learned much about city government, and as a city employee for six years and a member of council the past four years, I know first-hand the responsibilities.
Barger – I can bring a common‐sense approach to complex situations while maintaining traditional and conservative values.
I have a strong financial background and a firm understanding of business analytics. While I will not claim to be the best person for one of these positions, I do believe I am worthy of your vote.
Bohannon – I feel I am the best person to serve in an El Campo at-large council member position because I’m an outsider with fresh ideas and perspective. While I have only been a member of this community for approximately four years, I take pride in the town and desire to see it thrive. Sometimes it takes a new voice in the conversation to spur new ideas/stimulate discussions and my background allows me to be that voice.
Bustamante (i) – I would like to be re-elected for the at-large city council position because of the commitment that I have for this community that we call home.
What do you see as the most vital pending issue in the city? What would you do about it?
Barbee (i) – Convincing Wharton County Commissioners Court to stop working against the city and its residents and to work with us. Members of commissioners court remember city residents come election time, then largely forget us until their next election. They often vote against, or fail to adequately incentivize, economic development, killing opportunities for both the county and cities to expand their tax base, which would help homeowners and small businesses. And it hurts job growth.
Barger – It is vital for El Campo to continue to explore ways to recruit new residents and be proactive in diversifying its tax base through business‐friendly policies.
It is also vital that our city supports our local police and first responders and provide them the resources they need in an effort to keep what seems to be an alarming increase in violent crimes.
Bohannon – I feel each of the issues already addressed in these questions are equally important. I just want to know what efforts are being actively pursued to make the city inviting to future community members, both residential and business, for the health and growth of the community.
Bustamante (i) – I feel our most vital pending issue in this city is our infrastructure, maintenance and expansion on water and sewer lines to meet our needs in the present and future. Including projects for drainage to help prevent flooding. We have lots of good things happening, new housing, new businesses being built today. We have a great city manager and her team doing an awesome job on applying for grants to help with these major projects.
The city has all but declared a war on blight with numerous ordinances targeting homes, businesses and vehicles. Do you support this movement? What should be added/deleted from it? Why?
Barbee (i) – Yes, I do support the “war on blight” and I appreciate Councilman John Hancock’s leadership on this matter. Other cities for many years have fought blight and it shows. Likewise, it is apparent in parts of El Campo, including our major corridors (Mechanic and Jackson Streets) that Campo has some catching up to do, largely by utilizing existing ordinances and building codes.
Barger – I generally support fighting blight and am generally agreeable to the city’s list of “common violations” and their definitions. I do not have a specific violation to add or exclude at this point but am amenable to reviewing the list as time evolves while recognizing the importance of not impeding the rights of private property owners.
Bohannon – While I do support the movement to clean up the city, I don’t think it’s enough to simply implement ordinances. If the ordinances are not actively enforced, they are not worth the paper the paper they are typed on. I haven’t seen enough action in this regard. Reasonable opportunities to cure need to be provided to encourage participation but, when still ignored, enforcement (with sufficient penalty) must be pursued.
Bustamante (i) – The city is working on the blight and numerous ordinances to target all of this. We all have to remember that this is not just a problem in El Campo but all over the United States. Here in El Campo there are businesses that have been here and are still in business for decades. This problem will not be fixed overnight. With that being said, there has been lots of improvements and cooperation.
Since the start of the COVID pandemic, the city has all but removed its quality of life offerings like hosting Farmers Markets, Movie Nights, Easter Egg Hunts, Food Truck Nights and the like. Should these be brought back? Why or why not? And, if so, when?
Barbee (i) – The city exercised responsibility in postponing the events mentioned. However, at least for now, it is time to get back to normal. And that is already happening judging by current activities, events and fundraisers. While some individuals remain cautious based on their personal situations, it seems an effort is being made by most to return to normal. I personally feel the activities mentioned should be led by the Chamber of Commerce, with support from the city.
Barger – These events should be spearheaded by our Chamber of Commerce and/or other local civic organizations but the city should take the position that these events should be brought back, and they should be brought back immediately. Citizens can decide for themselves if they are comfortable attending these functions.
Bohannon – I am a strong believer in returning everything once considered “normal” back as soon as possible. I believe events like Farmers Markets, Movie Nights, various holiday or other celebrations geared toward our younger generations and similar events are vital to the health of the community as a whole. These types of events not only support local farmers and businesses, but they also provide community members opportunities to get out and get to know their neighbors.
Bustamante (i) – I would like to see it all come back, I would like to see this come back as soon as possible. We need things like this for community involvement. This time and day everything and everyone is moving so fast, we all need to slow down and this may be helpful for everyone to get out and visit with each other. Of course it is easier said than done. I support this.
Trash continues to be an issue in El Campo with confusing instructions on how to get brush and heavy items picked up, items sitting on roadsides for weeks and general public concerns. What should be done to permanent solve these issues immediately?
Barbee (i) – City Hall, which fields questions and complaints, reports its either getting better, or residents are getting used to the rules. Solve issues “permanently now?” The city is in a five-year contract with TDS, so at this point all we can do is work with TDS on a case-by-case basis while continuing to educate and better inform the public. Free brush and bulk pickup for seniors (65+) is available on Thursdays. Call 979-541-5000 for details.
Barger – I do not have a permanent solution, nor was I involved in the negotiations of our current contract to know what, if any, alternatives were available. However, I am a citizen who has been very displeased with our ongoing trash issues. I am eager to help find a solution.
Bohannon – As a community member, I too struggle with our current arrangement. Since moving to El Campo, all I hear is “hire local”/”shop local,” which I support. I was surprised when it was decided to move from a local provider for waste management (who had served the community for years) to a much larger, non-local company. I need to review the existing contract and hear more background to provide feedback regarding how to resolve the issues.
Bustamante (i) – Yes, we are still having issues with our brush and heavy items. I do not have an answer on how to resolve it, but the city is working on it and things will get better. If you have such items you can call city hall and they can guide and help you get it resolved.
Do you support the fire truck bond in the upcoming May election? Why or why not?
Barbee (i) – Yes. The aerial ladder is seldom used. However, like insurance, I want it there when needed. ECVFD’s current truck is going on 28 years old and needs to be replaced. As El Campo grows, a modern aerial ladder becomes even more important. With a four-story hospital and hotel coming, and three-story apartments, we need it. And it helps to keep our fire insurance rates in check. El Campo is growing, and our emergency services must grow as well.
Barger – I was not on Council when the facts were presented regarding the need for a new truck; I do not have enough information to know the details of why there is a need for a bond. I believe our fire department should have the best equipment their budget can support, so generally, yes, I support the bond. However, I believe more information should be made available to the public to assist voters with knowing the facts.
Bohannon – I support the upcoming bond fire truck bond. I don’t want to increase taxes, but sometimes it is a necessity. I know how critical this type of equipment is to the ability of volunteer fire departments to serve the community, and I also know how prideful those departments are in the maintenance and upkeep of such equipment for maximum safe usage. I’m sure any equipment purchased would be well kept for many years of use.
Bustamante (i) – Yes. there are lots of things happening in the City of El Campo. We have new homes, apartments, businesses being built. Our city is growing and we are in need of a new fire truck. We all have to remember we have a volunteer fire department ... They do an outstanding job of keeping our equipment up and maintained to keep a good response time to an incident. All of this is really important to keep citizens taxes down.
What’s the one question you think should be asked during this city election? Why? And, what’s your answer?
Barbee (i) – Why are so many of our roads in disrepair?
Depending on the road there are different reasons. Some are carrying heavier loads than designed for. Take garbage trucks. Most roads in town were built when the city handled its own garbage collection, and used much lighter trucks. And with age, our roads are just wearing out. The city for at least eight to 10 years has been budgeting $400,000 for road repairs. This is not enough. I pledged to ask if expenses were a need or a want. Good roads are a need. I’d support possibly doubling our road budget. Good roads are a quality-of-life issue.
Barger – (Did not answer)
Bohannon – What is your vision for the city’s future and what will you do to help achieve that vision?
I always look around the town and I see potential for growth benefiting everyone, but no efforts to do so. I would like to see less trash/waste, streets repaired, efforts to help businesses revitalize, encourage new business development, etc. I support any efforts to achieve these goals while being mindful of budgetary constraints. Perhaps other avenues for financial growth of the city can be explored to help increase the availability of funds for the budget to make these ideas a reality.
Bustamante (i) – Everyone should ask themselves, am I registered to vote! ... Everyone needs to make sure that you are eligible to vote. We cannot forget that we live in a free country. We can all get out and vote to make a difference in this city and this country. It is each one of our responsibilities to make things happen not watch them happen. Always remember communication and unity go hand in hand and we all need to do the right thing for ourselves our city and our country.
