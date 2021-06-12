Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Michael Gonzalo Alvarado, 52, of 237 Wilbur in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 1.
Alvarado has prior misdemeanor DWI convictions in Walker and Fort Bend counties.
• Kevin Gerrod Anderson, 57, of 3715 Crosby in Houston for theft with two or more previous convictions. He allegedly stole a haircut kit, nasal spray, a meat stick, deodorant and other items from a Wharton discount store.
Anderson faces felony punishment due to his prior theft convictions. He has two misdemeanor theft convictions and felony theft convictions on Aug. 1, 1996 and July 10, 2006 in Harris County, and April 1, 2002 in Brazoria County.
• Bruce Erinn Balderas, 17, of 905 Franklin in El Campo for tampering with evidence on April 19. He allegedly attempted to conceal a baggie of marijuana during a traffic stop.
• Joseph Eloy Bazan, 35, of 1203 Woodley Bend in Sugar Land for unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 1.
• Kristen Marie Becker, 30, of 104 Jan in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 24. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Jesus Angel Cantu Jr., 17, of 1608 Able in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Feb. 24.
• Fabian Cardoza Jr., 27, of 913 E. Calhoun in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on April 23. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
• Toby Jordan Carpenter, 20, of 8475 Buller in Brookshire for three counts of theft of metals valued at less than $20,000 and one count of criminal mischief causing more than $2,500 damage.
He stands accused of stealing aluminum and copper from a solar farm under construction, damaging other items during the theft.
• Paul Gonzales Cervantes, 36, of 1336 Darst in Beasley for possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on May 7. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines and fled from Wharton Police.
• Coy Lee Creager, 33, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on April 20. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines and attempted to conceal the baggie holding them from law officials during a traffic stop.
Creager has two prior felony convictions for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Feb. 13, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 38, of 605 Ave. E in El Campo for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana on April 23.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for aggravated assault on April 24, 2000, and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Richard Shane De La Pena, 35, of 1311 Fred in El Campo for tampering with evidence and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on March 30. Under investigation for criminal trespass, he allegedly attempted to conceal methamphetamines later found inside the El Campo City Jail.
De La Pena has a prior felony conviction for possession of marijuana in August of 2012 in Nueces County.
• Hector Renee Delgado, 33, of 525 E. Caney, Apt. N, in Wharton for theft from a person on March 7 and assault of a public servant on March 22.
Delgado allegedly stole a mobile phone directly from a man and then later struggled with the Wharton police officer attempting to take him into custody.
Delgado has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions, both in Fort Bend County as well as a felony aggravated robbery conviction on May 6, 2013 in Wharton County and robbery on May 7, 2003 in Fort Bend County.
