Louise ISD lacks a belfry, as Board President Linda Alderson pointed out, but the district has a bat problem. The $12,310 solution was approved in a 5-1 vote at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“We’ve had legitimate bat concerns ever since I’ve been here,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The approved plan includes bat-proofing, disinfecting and neutralizing the smell of affected areas, which include the district’s older gym. Students will use the buildings uninterrupted.
A couple board members suggested replacing the gym’s roof as a solution. Board member Jay Heard voted against commissioning bat control services.
“We’re going to have to spend some money on that roof and walls eventually,” Heard said.
In other meeting action, Oliver briefly discussed the district’s Guardian program, which allows selected school staff to carry concealed weapons during school hours.
LISD will hold a school safety meeting with parents at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Oliver will deliver a 30 to 45 minute presentation then answer questions from attendees.
“I think it’s good for people to know that we have it, but not create a sense of bravado, of ‘hey come and take it,’ type thing,” Oliver said. “We want to make sure it’s known that we’re doing everything in our power to add layers (of security).”
Oliver’s annual evaluation was conducted in a closed meeting. He was rated in categories such as his relationships with the board and the community, financial management of the district budget, district attendance, student academics and others.
“It was the highest one I got since I’ve been in Louise,” Oliver said. “It went really well and I feel really good and confident that we’re moving in a very positive and good direction.”
The board voted to extend Oliver’s contract an additional year, so he is currently under contract with LISD until June 30, 2023. The board will discuss whether to raise his annual salary, currently $102,183, and set the district’s goals for the new year at an upcoming board meeting.
Oliver has been superintendent for the district since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.