Plan on your city utility bill going up in the next couple of months. And your tax bill? Although the rate should be lower, the cost might be higher depending on whether the value of your home or business went up.
The details will be decided over the next two months as the El Campo City Council and staff do the proverbial rolling up of sleeves and begin budget workshops.
“We ... have budgeted the same revenues as last year,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News Monday.
Property evaluations in the City of El Campo rose almost $78 million in the current appraisal cycle, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District with the bulk of the gain seen in the value of buildings. Overall El Campo values rose from a certified freeze adjusted value of $662,578,395 to $734,664,069 with an additional $9,021,330 in new construction.
The cost of the “average” home in El Campo, meanwhile rose from $152,560 in the last evaluation to $159,210, according to the CAD.
“Commercial valuations increased about 20 percent,” Wharton County Chief Appraiser Tylene Gamble told theLeader-News. “The 2019 Property Value Study indicated commercial was significantly under appraised ... Multi-family properties increased about 17 percent again, with market rents and updated survey information.”
The city’s proposed tax rate has yet to be set.
The working $20.7 million City of El Campo budget includes a proposed 3 percent across-the-board raise for workers, one new code enforcement officer, a change in garbage service with subsequent bill hike, increased cost on water and sewer related to the price of water tower and well repairs and more Transportation User Fees.
Texas Disposal Systems takes over for Waste Connections on Sept. 30 with a resident’s monthly charge to rise from $21.40 to $27.39 on that portion of their bill.
The budget proposal calls for the transportation user fee (a surcharge applied on garbage bills) to increase 23 cents along with a utility rate hike intensified by dropping the base use allowance from 2,500 gallons per month to 2,000.
The city budget developers are taking a firmly conservative projection on sales tax rebates for the coming fiscal year.
“Sales tax is projected to increase 11 percent from fiscal year 2021. For the previous fiscal year, no adjustments were made to sales tax, to remain conservative. This year reflects, essentially, a two-year increase and is comparative to actual sales tax revenue received,” Sladek said in the proposed budget.
No increase above the already booked trend is recommended.
Eliminating an assistant chief at the city pool is expected to create a savings there.
Funding for nine civic agencies ranging from the Chamber of Commerce to Keep El Campo Beautiful and the Northside Education Center are currently budgeted to stay at the same funding levels as last year.
The EMS Department is funded based on a contract with Emergency Services District No. 4. The city projects a 15.03 percent increase in funding.
