Wharton County has the 78th number of highest cases in Texas’ 254 counties, according to the Department of State Health Services.
The number of residents testing positive hit 114 as of presstime, according to the state COVID-Dashboard, up from 58 at the start of June.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management had been notified of 106, 43 of which were in El Campo and three in Louise, according to Coordinator Andy Kirkland.
“Part of it is that we increased testing, and part of it has to be that everybody was at home. Now, they are at work and at play. It has to go up.”
He urged everyone to wear masks when out in public places such as grocery stores and practice social distancing.
Wharton County had tested 740 more people through June 17, according to DHS numbers, slightly more than 4.5 percent of the population. Friday, an additional 55 people had been tested at the El Campo Civic Center by noon.
The National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing throughout the week at various points in the county. Results of those tests aren’t expected for five to 10 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.