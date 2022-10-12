Is Wharton County trying to shut down a small, historic Black church just south of Wharton?
To listen to Pastor Christopher Ellis Sr. as he spoke during public comments at Monday’s session of commissioners court, one would conclude that the church was being persecuted by means of a closure for road repair.
“Now for the past four weeks, the road has been blocked,” he said. “They were working on it the first week but these past three weeks, they have not been there at all and the weather has been fantastic, so they can’t say the rain ran them away.”
Ellis, 34, is the pastor of the 134-year-old New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, which is located on County Road 448. It’s an unpaved road that runs parallel to US 59 South. The northeast side of the road leading to the church is temporarily closed, forcing congregants to drive south to Carroll Rd. and double back.
“I’ve already approached the commissioner twice about paving the road with something solid and he has basically told me that it’s not really important enough for him to do it,” Ellis said.
With members of his congregation in the audience to support him, Ellis capitalized on the “not really important enough” comment allegedly said to him by Commissioner Doug Mathews, who was never named by Ellis other than references to his commissioner.
“And it’s a shame that since it’s not important enough to the commissioner, he would rather design multiple ways to stop it, instead of support it. I think it’s a disservice that we can’t go to worship, because our requests are not important enough. Our church is not important enough. Our people are not important enough, our message is not important enough. Our purpose is not important enough,” Ellis said.
He gave a brief history of the church about how it was founded as Mackay Church in the former town of Mackay. He said there is a historic cemetery there.
“We are nicknamed the Mackay Church. Mackay used to be a town, and yet everything that made it a town is no longer in existence. But there’s still a pulse, there’s still a heartbeat, there’s no need to call the time of death, because the Mackay Church is still kicking,” Ellis said. “But it’s a crying shame that we’re not important enough. So you would rather reach up and pull the plug on us and run all the life out of us.”
Because the comments were made during the public comment portion of the meeting and did not pertain to an agenda item, the members of the commissioners court were prohibited from responding.
“CR 448 is closed on the east end due to TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) replacing a bridge for us,” Mathews said after court. “The TxDOT contractor started on the replacement on Sept. 14. He was given 39 working days to complete the project.”
“I recently contacted TxDOT to check on the progress and was told that the contractor is waiting on some steel to be delivered to complete the bridge, but they did not have an expected delivery date available. Unfortunately, we are all feeling the pains of product delivery delay since COVID began. This was absolutely not deliberate. Just everyday construction that we live with,” he said.
Ellis said the road closure is impacting his church.
“One guy told me that he thought that the church had closed down because the road was blocked,” he said. “People are in route, but he ended up turning around because the road is blocked. And yet the commissioner’s told me it’s not important.”
Ellis said the church has services every Sunday and noon and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. He concluded his comments with an invitation.
“You may not have time, you may not feel that it’s important enough to fit in your schedule, but I invite you to come out and see what’s going on out there,” he said. “I’m not soliciting, but I’m challenging you to check us out. Come and see what it is that you’re really aiming to shut down.”
“As matter of fact, we’re celebrating our 134 years this month, and I’m having an open house on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. just so that the people that don’t consider us to be important can see what they are attempting to discontinue. I even want all of the supporters to come out and see what the commissioner is blocking people from coming to witness. So please, sir, unblock the access to the church. And please, by all means, pave the road with something solid,” he said.
