Local students will be honored in a variety of graduation ceremonies this week as the 2020-2021 school year comes to a close.
El Campo High School and Louise High School graduation ceremonies will be held Friday, with graduating seniors receiving their diplomas.
The ECHS graduation ceremony will be held outdoors at Ricebird stadium. Graduating seniors will receive their diplomas and the 27 honor graduates will be recognized. The 2021 ECHS Valedictorian is Sarah Pavlas and the Salutatorian is Manna Treviño.
For the ECHS ceremony, graduates will sit socially distanced on the field, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are encouraged to social distance during the ceremony, and tickets are not required for entry.
Should severe thunderstorms or other weather occur Friday, the ECHS ceremony will be moved to the Ricebird gym, and seniors will be given six tickets each for their guests. Check ECISD’s social media for updates.
LHS’ graduation will be held indoors in the high school gym due to potential weather concerns. In 2020, the LHS ceremony was held at the LISD football field due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The 2021 LHS Valedictorian is Andrea Dunlap and the Salutatorian is Wylee Strelec. Twelve honor grads will be recognized at the ceremony as seniors receive their diplomas. Seating for the LHS ceremony will be first come first serve, and no tickets are required for entry. Those who want to wear protective face masks can, but it is not required.
Wharton County Junior College students will also be graduating this week, although the ceremony will be held online this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The WCJC event will be pre-recorded and be available on the school’s website and social media for students and family to view. Graduating students’ names will be listed with their achievements and Realizing Our Academic Reward (ROAR) Academy graduates will also be honored.
The St. Philip Catholic Schools’ eighth graders will graduate in a ceremony today, May 19.
The 2020-2021 school year will end on May 27 for ECISD, May 18 for LISD and May 21 for SPS. The school year began on August 19, 2020 for ECISD and LISD and August 11, 2020 for SPS.
ECHS’ 2021 graduation will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at Ricebird stadium, 600 W. Norris.
LHS’ 2021 graduation starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 and will be at Louise High School, 408 Second, Louise.
WCJC’ 2021 online graduation will be available starting at 9 a.m. today, May 19, at https://wcjc.edu/ or https://www.facebook.com/whartoncountyjuniorcollege.
