El Campo and Louise schools are managing to carry on with lessons despite other districts looking at closures or modified classes due to rising COVID infection rates.
Both districts implemented strict cleaning protocols months ago and have maintained the effort.
COVID has hit North Texas school districts particularly hard with more than a dozen closed this week as students and staff are sickened.
Sealy ISD announced Thursday night it would close for five days as a result of high COVID numbers. Meanwhile in Fort Bend ISD just one county to the east as well as Houston, Austin and some areas of San Antonio, bus driver shortages are putting a strain on operations.
That’s not the case in El Campo ISD, Superintendent Bob Callaghan said Thursday.
“The numbers of students impacted by COVID represent about 1 percent of the student population and about 1.6 percent of the faculty and staff,” he told the Leader-News.
El Campo had 33 students test positive for COVID in the first week of January along with eight staff members, according to district reports. Of the student cases, 11 were at the high school and eight at the middle school campus.
Myatt and Northside elementaries had three staffers out and the high school two.
Neither food service programs nor extracurricular activities have been impacted in ECISD.
“Some campuses continue to provide breakfast in the classrooms, but most campuses serve meals in their cafeteria and those campuses work to utilize some social distancing and COVID mitigation strategies,” Callaghan said.
From club meetings to sporting events, activities are as close to normal as possible despite the pandemic.
“Our emphasis and focus continues to be to provide a safe environment for students to participate in their preferred extracurricular activity,” Callaghan said.
Louise ISD reports six staffers testing positive through Jan. 13 along with 18 students. Of student cases, eight were recorded at the elementary and seven at the high school. Just three came out of the junior high campus.
Louise Elementary is averaging 22 of 248 students absent each day so far in January, although not all are COVID absences. “Since returning from the Christmas break, we have had 14 elementary students test positive for COVID,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said, adding they are spread out across the grade levels.
On Friday, the district had 22 students out with the virus, 11 at the elementary, eight at the high school and three on the junior high campus.
Throughout the district eight staffers are absent due to positive COVID tests.
As a further precaution, “Lunch times are staggered so that students have more room to spread out in the cafeteria when they eat lunch,” Oliver said.
Wharton ISD reports 17 active student cases with the most, seven, at Wharton Elementary. Six staff members have an active case of COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.