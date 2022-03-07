City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Matthew Gerardo Cruz, 19, of 911 Peach was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28 for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone by the school resource officer at El Campo High School. Cruz and several others were discovered in the C Building restroom with vape pens. Cruz’ reportedly tested positive for THC. Two juveniles in the group were arrested around the same time, also with vape pens. Processed, Cruz was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, Cruz posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Jacob Moreno, 17, of 1303 Lynner was arrested in the 3300 block of Myatt Lane at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, failure to identify and attempting to take a weapon away from an officer. Police were responding to an assault call when they encountered Moreno. “Upon arrival, we located (Moreno) hiding under the bed,” according to the report. Officers handcuffed Moreno who reportedly began to struggle. Police say Moreno then attempted to grab a taser from a police officer’s belt, but was subdued. Processed, he was taken to county jail. Once there, he posted $15,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 24, of 308 Tallow Lane was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 on warrants for being a bondsman off bond – cruelty to non livestock animals, evading arrest and theft along with warrants for failure to appear - cruelty to animals, failure to appear (two counts), no driver’s license, no license plate light, expired driver’s license. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $34,853.70 in bonds and was released.
City Incidents
Property
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Vallejo properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, between Feb. 25 and 26. A taillight on a Ford F-150 was damaged. Loss is estimated at $500.
An estimated $200 in scrap material was stolen from the 700 block of Palacios between 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 and 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
A vehicle burglary was reported on the grounds of Rice Marketing Associates, 301 E. Monseratte, between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday, Feb. 28.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alex Jonathan Payne, 32, of 10525 Eastex Fwy. in Houston was booked at 10:52 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 for possession of a controlled substance.
Lindsey Leanne Stewart, 45, of 1212 N. Pecan in Wharton was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 by Wharton police on a warrant for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Processed, she posted an $8,000 bond and was released the next day.
Property
Abelardo Mendoza III, 55, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise was arrested by Wharton PD on a warrant for theft.
James Leon Collins, 53, of 917 N. Liberty was arrested by deputies at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions.
Tonia Rena Kimble-Babalola, 48, of 1063 Bowie in Altair was arrested by Wharton PD on warrants for two counts of theft with a previous conviction as well as single counts of failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility, running a stop sign and driving while license invalid.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 49, of 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 for forgery.
Violence, weapons
Jessica Anne Young, 37, of 298 Greendale, No. 19, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person and public intoxication along with a Harris County warrant for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Barrette Earl Sardinea II, 29, of 218 N. Houston in Wharton was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 for assault of a public servant, evading arrest and failure to identify.
Alisa Anderson, 59, of 611 Church was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Thursday, March 3 for resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Processed, she posted $11,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
